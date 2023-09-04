Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The existing Idaho Shakespeare Festival amphitheater near the Boise River in Barber Valley.

 Photo provided by BoiseDev

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is more than just a place to see live theater: it’s a destination.

In the roughly two decades since the nonprofit set up shop at its iconic amphitheater in Southeast Boise, development hemmed closer and closer to the tranquil outdoor setting and Warm Springs Avenue got busier and busier. This pushed the Idaho Shakespeare Festival to look toward acquiring land as a buffer to preserve the space for performers and wildlife alike along with halting residents from having to live right up next to the busy venue.

