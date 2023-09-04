The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is more than just a place to see live theater: it’s a destination.
In the roughly two decades since the nonprofit set up shop at its iconic amphitheater in Southeast Boise, development hemmed closer and closer to the tranquil outdoor setting and Warm Springs Avenue got busier and busier. This pushed the Idaho Shakespeare Festival to look toward acquiring land as a buffer to preserve the space for performers and wildlife alike along with halting residents from having to live right up next to the busy venue.
But, this foray into environmental conservation raised the eyebrows of the Ada County Commissioners.
Every year the county reviews applications from nonprofits with property tax-exempt status to ensure they are providing enough community benefits and educational programming to continue to qualify for the tax break. But, this year, the commissioners wanted more information about the group’s efforts to create a nature preserve right next to the amphitheater.
“For a while, there’s been some speculation that you may be bumping up against the limit of getting a property tax exemption,” Republican Commissioner Rod Beck said at the beginning of the August 14 meeting. “We don’t know that, but we’re here to discuss that because we don’t want to be quoting Lady Gertrude in Hamlet next spring.”
ISF staff and board members spent the next hour sharing stories of the history of the property, the wildlife in the area, and the intertwined interests of preserving the natural spaces around it and the group’s mission of putting on high-quality theatre. The commissioners praised the nonprofit’s work in the meeting and requested more documentation of their work to preserve nature in future applications for tax exemptions.
A gateway to nature
This discussion all came about because of the new Gateway Reserve, a 12-acre undeveloped property near the amphitheater.
The complex lies just on the edge of the wetland and forested area filled with plants and wildlife called the Barber Pool. The several hundred-acre area is owned by the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands, which also used to own the land on which ISF set up shop in the late 1990s.
The Gateway Reserve came out of a move from developer Jim Conger to turn the former sewage pond dumping ground into 43 homes a few hundred feet from the theatre. The project garnered opposition from nearby neighbors and ISF. Eventually, $2 million in private donations came together to purchase the parcel and have the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands manage the area in 2019.
“(The proposed development) created an existential threat to Shakespeare,” Fred Boelter, an environmental engineer working on the Gateway Reserve and ISF board member told the commissioners.
Crews began moving earth on the site in 2019, and it was hydro-seeded with native plants. The property sat untouched until early 2021 when ISF hired a contractor to excavate the area to return it to its former state as a wetland. ISF brought in water to refill the area, and it is now a riparian area rife with beavers, water birds, deer and other small mammals.
“Shakespeare has been telling stories on this property for many many years, but the grounds themselves have been telling their own story,” Randy Van Dyck, an artist who took inspiration from the Gateway Reserve parcel to create a piece of art told the commissioners. “You just have to scratch the surface and there it is.”
Between formally taking control of the Gateway Reserve parcel last year and other deals with the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands, ISF now owns 32 acres and has the first right of refusal on 17 more. This is up from the two acres the nonprofit owned just a few years before.
What about a conservancy?
As the conversation progressed and the commissioners asked more direct questions about why the conservation effort wasn’t mentioned in their paperwork, ISF staffers said they were considering having the property come under a different entity of ownership to prevent confusion.
“It’s clear to me that the Idaho Shakespeare Festival is more than just a theatre company at this point,” Beck said. “There is a big conservancy effort going on. You probably should put that in your application.”
Boelter and ISF Managing Director Mark Hofflund acknowledged they were unaware of the need to include this information in their property exemption application, but will seek to have it fixed for next year’s paperwork. The nonprofit is also exploring the idea of a separate nonprofit entity being set up, like a conservancy or other environmental group, to maintain the property and work toward building it out with walking paths and other resources.
“We don’t want to be a nuisance out there,” Hofflund said. “We want to be seen as an asset and a valuable partner in the neighborhood.”