The “biggest” indoor pickleball facility in Idaho could be coming to Meridian.
The Flying Pickle is planned for 1135 N Hickory Ave. next to K1 Speed, the go-kart racing space.
“It’ll be the biggest one in Idaho and really the biggest one that I can find, west of the Mississippi,” project applicant Paul Starita said.
USA Pickleball describes pickleball as a paddle sport with “elements of tennis, badminton & ping-pong.”
The facility would be 52,000 square feet with 18 courts. Starita said there would also be a restaurant inside and they are applying for a beer and wine license.
“The majority of the space for this project consists of 18 pickleball courts that make up 36,860 sf of the total area of the space,” the project narrative said. “Each court will have four-foot chain-link fencing and a gate.”
The application says the floors will be an acrylic material poured over concrete.
Starita is working with Susannah Barr on this project. Barr is a professional pickleball player living in Boise. She has won multiple medals in the sport.
“We’re partnered with Susannah Barr, who’s a professional pickleball player who lives here in Boise,” Starita said. “(She) won another gold medal this weekend, actually. So she’s pretty prominent in the pickleball world, and especially here in Boise.”
The sport has become increasingly popular over the last several years. BoiseDev previously reported that pickleball participation grew from 3.4 million players in 2019 to 5.1 million players in 2020.
There are several outdoor pickleball courts all around the Treasure Valley, including Kleiner Park in Meridian where courts were installed last fall, Manitou Park in Boise, Midway Park in Nampa, and Luby Park in Caldwell.
If approved, Starita said the hope is to open as soon as this October with memberships beginning to be sold this summer. There are multiple different memberships starting at $109.
The applicant still needs conditional use permit approval before it can open.