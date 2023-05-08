The Flying Pickle

A rendering of The Flying Pickle, an indoor pickleball facility that could be coming to Meridian.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of The Flying Pickle

The “biggest” indoor pickleball facility in Idaho could be coming to Meridian.

The Flying Pickle is planned for 1135 N Hickory Ave. next to K1 Speed, the go-kart racing space.

