Steele Legacy Honey and Crafts is home to thousands of bees working to make honey.
The apiary, which is located in Caldwell, is not only a place where honey is made, but also somewhere people can visit to learn about the process.
“I was a high school teacher for seven years, so it brings me a lot of joy to share our family’s legacy, and knowledge of bees, honey, and beekeeping with our community,” Steele Legacy Honey and Crafts owner Malia Tate said.
Beekeeping has been in Tate’s family for three generations, and combined with her parent’s bee farm Steele Apiaries in Eagle, the family tends thousands of bee hives.
“Our family is so very happy to provide great raw, and local, bee products for the people of this valley,” Tate said. “We’ve been doing it for three generations and are excited to continue to do so.”
Tate says the name Steele Legacy Honey is a tribute to her father and grandfather who were both beekeepers.
“Beekeeping has been a part of my family for generations. We’ve had cousins and uncles and lots of family members in the beekeeping business,” Tate said.
In addition to selling jars of honey, Steele Legacy also sells filtered natural beeswax that can be used to make candles or other beeswax crafts.
Anyone can go and visit Steele Legacy’s bee farm and take a tour of the bee hives.
Live hive tours are $30 per person, which includes a beehive suit and honey tasting. A group bee tour costs $50 for 10-15 people. Both tours take around 1.5 to 2 hours.
Tours and presentations can be scheduled by phone or by email.
Steele Legacy’s honey, beeswax and other gifts are sold at the bee farm’s store in Caldwell, on their website, and can also be found online at REKO Treasure Valley and at Nampa, Caldwell, and Boise farmers markets.
