Three new places to grab a bite or a drink are planned for downtown Boise.
Hotel Renegade, which is under construction at the corner of Grove St. and 11th St., will include three public-facing restaurant/coffee/bar spaces.
Three new places to grab a bite or a drink are planned for downtown Boise.
Hotel Renegade, which is under construction at the corner of Grove St. and 11th St., will include three public-facing restaurant/coffee/bar spaces.
BoiseDev first told you about the plan for Baraboo Supper Club last year. The ground floor space is named for Baraboo, Wisconsin — near where hotel developer Hendricks Commercial Properties is based.
It is billed as a place for “brandy old fashioneds, prime rib, relish trays and boozy ice cream.”
The restaurant is connected to the hotel’s lobby, and features a dark color palette with deep wood tones, tile, and drapery-covered windows.
Also on the ground floor, Hendricks’ Geronimo Hospitality Group will import its Blue Collar Coffee Co. concept for its first location outside of the developer’s home area in the Midwest. The concept features Wisconsin’s Ruby Colorful Coffees, with drinks like the s’mores latte and frosted mint cold brew.
The coffee shop is slated to go in along Grove Street. It will be one of two dozen coffee or tea shops in the downtown area, according to the Downtown Boise Association.
On the top floor of the eight-story building, Renegade will feature The Highlander. The rooftop bar has both inside and outside seating. Floorplans submitted to the city of Boise show the interior portion of the bar will feature windows that look north toward the Boise foothills, which will look out over the five-story Owyhee building next door.
“…(you’re) getting some of the best views of the entire city of the foothills and up to the mountains that you’re gonna get,” Hendricks CEO Rob Gerbitz said in a promotional video.
“This is a place that, you’re either going to get away to for a little R&R, or you’re going to go there because you want to be part of something and you want to be seen,” Hendricks’ VP of Lodging Erin McDonald said in the video.
The outdoor patio space will wrap around the 11th St. side of the building with a large area at the corner of 11th and Grove. The Highlander will feature drinks and specialty cocktails.
The Highlander connects to a banquet space, which in turn has its own outdoor patio along Grove St.
Hotel Renegade is under construction, and the developer says they hope to open it in 2024. The boutique-style hotel is planned to feature 122 rooms.
Hendricks Commercial Properties is also behind the recent redevelopment of the Bodo project on 8th St.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.