Nampa home

A Clearcreek home

 Photo provided to BoiseDev courtesy of Challenger Development

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A developer has submitted a new application for single-family homes in west Nampa after the city council denied multi-family units on the same lot last year.

Challenger Development has applied to build a single-family subdivision with 60 homes on a little over 16 acres of land north of W Roosevelt Avenue and east of S Middleton Road.

Recommended for you

Load comments