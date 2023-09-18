A developer has submitted a new application for single-family homes in west Nampa after the city council denied multi-family units on the same lot last year.
Challenger Development has applied to build a single-family subdivision with 60 homes on a little over 16 acres of land north of W Roosevelt Avenue and east of S Middleton Road.
Back in 2022, Challenger applied to build on this property adjacent to Lone Star Middle School, but the project was denied by the Nampa City Council. The original plan called for a total of 205 units and the council determined that multi-family was not cohesive with the area.
“The proposed gross density was 7.16 dwelling units per acre. The city council denied the request for annexation, rezone, development agreement modification, and preliminary plat based on the findings that the multi-family use and higher density were not compatible with existing single-family developments in the area,” the project application said. “The council instructed the applicant to redesign the 16.48 acres with single-family homes and a medium density of 4 dwelling units or less.”
NEW PLANClearcreek subdivision would have 60 single-family homes that range in size from 4,400 to 10,385 square feet. The application said the average lot size is 5,460 square feet.
There is a planned common area with a playground, picnic shelter, and pathways, and a total of 4.88 acres of open space. One of the pathways will be constructed on the west side of the Orr Drain and the other would be on the south side of Wilson Drain.
“The development will encourage walking and biking within the project,” the application said. “The multi-use pathways will provide pedestrian opportunities not only for the future residents of Clearcreek but for the surrounding neighborhoods.”
The application will go in front of the Nampa City Council during the September 18 meeting.