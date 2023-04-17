Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The first plans for the planned new Downtown Boise YMCA are in, an early step in a multi-year project to rework the Y’s downtown Boise neighborhood.

The $320 million Block 68 project will would tear down the existing Y and several nearby buildings and surface parking lots and replace them with the new Y, parking structures, and an apartment building that would reach 20 stories tall.

Recommended for you

Load comments