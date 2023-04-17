The first plans for the planned new Downtown Boise YMCA are in, an early step in a multi-year project to rework the Y’s downtown Boise neighborhood.
The $320 million Block 68 project will would tear down the existing Y and several nearby buildings and surface parking lots and replace them with the new Y, parking structures, and an apartment building that would reach 20 stories tall.
The plans would replace the aging YMCA building across State Street with a new, larger facility for the Y and unnamed partner organizations in a three-story building. The new building measures more than 100,000 total square feet, roughly 25% larger than the current 80,000 square foot building.
The ground floor features a pair of large new pools — a 4,000-square-foot lap pool, and a 2,771-square-foot recreation pool. The large two-story room has windows that look out onto State Street and 10th Street just as they do now, but as a mirror image on the opposite side of the street. The floor plans indicate the new pools would be heated using Boise’s geothermal system, just as in the current building.
The ground floor also includes childcare facilities — including the Kids’ Adventure and Child Watch (drop-in) programs. A universal locker room and co-working space round out the public areas.
Two large partner spaces also sit on the ground floor, with access through the main YMCA lobby.
The second floor features men’s and women’s locker rooms, as well as two studio spaces and a circuit training “Egym” area. Additional partner space is included on the second floor.
The expansive top floor has more than 10,000 square feet of wellness (fitness) space, and additional studios. Over the pool area, a 7,745-square-foot gym sits next to a 3,895-square-foot sports performance area.
The exterior of the building is clad in two shades of grey with wood-tone accents.
“Building design is centered around transparency & activity visibility, simplicity of form, delineation of mass, tactile materiality & inclusive accessibility,” architecture firm Cushing Terrell wrote in an unsigned application letter.
“Primary forms are created to highlight and frame activities occurring within. A durable masonry base anchors the building and provides a sense of security and permanence, while playful high-density fiber cement panels echo the interior activity. A sweeping entry canopy and expansive glazing create a primary entry beacon, anchoring the Northwest corner and welcoming visitors.”
The YMCA building will need to win design review approval from the city of Boise. A hearing date is not yet set.
The project will benefit from $4 million in federal funding, as well as a capital campaign and the upcoming FUNDSY program.