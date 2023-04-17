Juan Gurrola always dreamed of owning his own panaderia.
He longed to sell pan dulce, or sweet bread, to his community in his own Mexican bakery. That dream has come true as Gurrola now runs a full-service market alongside his family in Nampa.
La Esperanza Bakery opened in Caldwell 18 years ago. Gurrola recently moved to a new, larger location, at 623 Caldwell Boulevard, where he’s been able to expand his offerings. La Esperanza added more options like a meat market, a restaurant, a grocery store, and much more.
The new location will have a grand opening celebration on April 15th from noon to 4 p.m. that will include raffles, free food, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Hope for the future
Even while working three jobs in California, Juan always had hoped to open his own bakery business. While visiting family in Idaho, a house for sale caught his eye. Two months later, Juan and his family left California and moved to Caldwell 19 years ago.
Shortly after moving to Caldwell, Juan and his wife, Guillermina Gurrola, saw an opportunity to open a panaderia and they named it La Esperanza Bakery.
Their story is where La Esperanza Bakery’s name was brought to life. The word esperanza translates to hope in English.
“(My parents) came with a lot of hope”, said Janet Gurrola.
Janet views the journey of her family as ‘“a esperanza de salir adelante” or, “a hope to keep moving forward.”
‘A little bit from Mexico’
La Esperanza Bakery spent nearly two decades serving people fresh baked goods at its first location in Caldwell.
While keeping the same “esperanza” in mind, the Gurrola family wanted to take their small business a step forward.
“We want to be able to serve a bigger audience and community”, Janet Gurrola said.
La Esperanza Bakery moved this year to what was previously a Chinese restaurant on Caldwell Blvd. The building was bought by La Esperanza but took three years of remodeling to finally be ready to welcome customers.
The new building allows La Esperanza to have more products available than just their popular bakery items. In addition to pastries and tamales, the popular Latino-owned business now sells fruit, piñatas, and a range of meat options.
“We want to be able to bring a little bit of Mexico here,” Janet Gurolla told BoiseDev.
From bakery to a ‘one-stop shop’
Every holiday season, the bakers at La Esperanza create fun and unique designs for their pan dulce depending on the holiday. They also offer bouquets filled with sweets instead of roses.
Aside from the delicious pan dulce, every Christmas season La Esperanza Bakery has lines of customers wrapped around its old location waiting for warm tamales. Last year, they sold more than 10,000 tamales by Christmas Eve.
Janet said La Esperanza works to have everything fresh, from the tortillas for the tacos to the fruits and vegetables. She says they hope people will feel they’re eating in Mexico when they go to their restaurant.
While being at La Esperanza, you can shop for meat, candy for the piñata, bread for breakfast, and grab a bite to eat all in one visit.
“It’s a one-stop shop. That was our goal”, Janet Gurolla said.