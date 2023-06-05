A little less than half of the rooms rented at a downtown hotel for homeless families and the medically vulnerable were occupied earlier this year, but Interfaith Sanctuary is in the process of filling them back up.
As of February 27, 25 of the 57 rooms in a block rented at the Red Lion Hotel for members of Boise’s homeless community were unoccupied. This high vacancy rate was part of the reason why the Ada County Commissioners said they opted not to continue using American Rescue Plan Act funds to keep the rooms open, leading to the city of Boise taking over funding for the next year instead.
But, Interfaith Sanctuary Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers says those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Funding for the hotel rooms began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the emergency shelter was trying to spread guests out and keep the most vulnerable to disease safe. The program has since continued with several bursts of funding from different sources, including a few-month stint from Ada County to stop the rooms from closing right as winter set in late last year.
Peterson said the occupancy numbers were down as the deadline for Ada County’s funding to run out as this spring approached because they did not want to bring new people into the rooms and have to turn them out to the street weeks later with no solution.
“The reason why we held the numbers down is each time we were getting to the end of a funding stream we had to always assume that these people had to have another place to go, or we could get them moved into a permanent situation under our care because what we didn’t want was to get people settled into a shelter program and they would be unhoused to the street so we were meaningful of doing respite care, assisted care, families to a certain point,” she told BoiseDev.
As of Friday, there were 18 families and 21 medically vulnerable guests at the Red Lion, totaling 83 people in 40 rooms. Since the program’s inception in 2020, 55 individuals and 53 families have been moved out of the hotel into housing or a permanent skilled nursing facility.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
‘NOT EVERYONE CAN COME THROUGH THE DOOR’ Peterson-Stigers said it’s not as simple as filling a room with someone new at the drop of a hat.
While beds at Interfaith Sanctuary’s main facility on River Street are first-come, first-served and are filled in a matter of minutes, not just anyone can take a room at the Red Lion. Families and those with medical concerns need to go through an intake process to ensure they are eligible to be in the rooms. Plus, moving families with kids and guests who may use a wheelchair or who have other mobility concerns adds complications and could change what kind of room they can be in.
She said the priority for families remains single fathers with children and families with boys older than 12, because Interfaith Sanctuary is their only option due to the operations at the Boise Rescue Mission where families are separated by gender in different buildings.
“It’s not like everyone can come through the door,” Peterson-Stigers said. “You have to do an intake process, you have to do screening, and a lot of people we have to try and get in touch with are on a waitlist and because they’re unhoused, it’s not always easy to reconnect with people.”
Interfaith Sanctuary also needs to staff up to meet requirements for personnel to be at the hotel 24 hours per day and to have enough manpower to care for medically fragile patients who require more help. The private rooms mean guests who may have trouble showering or using the restroom by themselves can stay here, as opposed to other shelters like the Boise Rescue Mission which requires everyone there to be able to perform those tasks for themselves to get housing.
Seven of the 57 rooms at the hotel are dedicated for staff. This space is used to store equipment and also room for the graveyard shift employees to be on call overnight, where they work four-day long shifts and then are off the next four. Two of the rooms are also used for office space as well as classroom space for the children.