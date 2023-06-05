Red Lion downtown

The Red Lion Downtowner in Boise.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A little less than half of the rooms rented at a downtown hotel for homeless families and the medically vulnerable were occupied earlier this year, but Interfaith Sanctuary is in the process of filling them back up.

As of February 27, 25 of the 57 rooms in a block rented at the Red Lion Hotel for members of Boise’s homeless community were unoccupied. This high vacancy rate was part of the reason why the Ada County Commissioners said they opted not to continue using American Rescue Plan Act funds to keep the rooms open, leading to the city of Boise taking over funding for the next year instead.

Recommended for you

Load comments