For now, cars will still be able to crawl through Bannock Street by St. Luke’s Health System.
But, that doesn’t mean Boise City Council is enthusiastic about it.
St. Luke’s executives appeared at City Hall at this week’s city council meeting to present their vision for a nearly $1.5 billion investment to expand the footprint of Idaho’s largest hospital in downtown Boise. The plan has been discussed for years, with multiple phases like a new cycle track installed around the campus, a new shipping and receiving center, and a central utilities plant already in place.
A new hospital tower with 80 new beds, seven more operation rooms, and two procedural areas with a walkway connecting to the main hospital is expected to come online in 2029. This is being added to meet the needs of the Treasure Valley’s rapidly growing, and aging population, but the configuration of streets in and around where the new hospital will be built has been raging in public hearings and community listening sessions since 2017.
St. Luke’s plans to build its new hospital tower on top of the existing Jefferson Street, which would remove a road drivers use to move around the campus and to get from the East End to downtown Boise. After years of public hearings and discussions, the hospital system, the East End Neighborhood Association, and city officials came to a compromise. This deal said if Jefferson Street will be closed, cars should be allowed to drive through Bannock Street between the original St. Luke’s building and the former Mountain States Tumor Institute near 1st Street to maintain connectivity.
Now, Boise City Council members opted to allow St. Luke’s to move forward with their easement for Bannock Street allowing a mix of thousands of pedestrians moving in and out of the hospital, cyclists and cars to drive through the street in the middle of the campus. This came after a testing period conducted by a consulting firm to ensure safety.
This could change in the future though, and several council members signaled an openness to cut car access to the area in the future.
“Persuade me why cars should be there,” City Council President Pro Tem Patrick Bageant said. “We can have that conversation later, but we talk about this all the time that the numbers don’t support a need for vehicles moving through that place, but you can see how much work has gone into this. I know there are stakeholders not in the room and there’s no reason to rock the boat on getting your easement done so you can continue construction.”
How did we get here?
In 2017 and 2018, the hospital system and the City of Boise went through months of hearings and back and forth over its plan to close another street — Jefferson St., to the north.
St. Luke’s paid for and issued an extensive consultant report that looked at four hospital expansion options, north, south, east, and west. The hospital argued that the only viable option was to expand to the north, which it claimed would force the closure of Jefferson. Other options, the hospital system claimed, would have been costly or hurt patient outcomes.
Neighbors in the East End were upset at closing an access point from the neighborhood into Downtown.
During several testy exchanges between the hospital system and the City of Boise, St. Luke’s threatened to pull its regional medical center facility out of Boise and relocate it to Meridian. The health system mailed fliers to residents saying without the city’s approval of its plan “major services will be migrated over time to Meridian, which will affect your local healthcare and the Boise economy.” The flier listed cancer, heart, and children’s hospital as services that could leave Boise.
St. Luke’s also tried to keep Bannock St. closed to cars, but city leaders — including then Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and then-City Council President Lauren McLean (now mayor) wanted to see Bannock opened up allowing traffic through the campus instead of forming a nearly three-block area with no connectivity.
“After all the hours of public testimony and outreach and discussion, the only thing that… threw a bone to people… was the ability to go through (Bannock with cars),” Bieter said in 2017.
The hospital system came to the city with a plan to allow bikes on Bannock, but not cars. Boise’s mayor at the time, Dave Bieter, was unhappy, and had a tense exchange with the hospital’s representatives.
The street was open to cars previously, until 2004. It closed, but Bieter said the hospital’s argument that reopening it would be unsafe doesn’t add up.
“It didn’t freak people out to come to St. Luke’s in 2004 — it was just twelve years ago,” Bieter said. “They didn’t feel mortal danger twelve years ago.”
The city and health system opted for a plan to open Bannock to both cars and cyclists and give the city an easement down Bannock before Jefferson St. could close. They agreed to a testing phase, which was pushed back due to COVID-19. It wrapped up late last year, leading to the report on the corridor presented to city council this week.
Boise has taken a policy against what it calls superblocks — long stretches of areas in the urban core that don’t allow vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic. Just last year, it required an apartment complex on Front St. to cut a hole through it to allow an alley to stay open.
“Uncomfortable” corridor boosts safety
St. Luke’s commissioned a study of the area by Portland firm Toole Design to study the Bannock Street corridor. This was required by the city council in a close vote in 2018 to determine if cars, pedestrians and cyclists could mix in the area, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Luke’s funded study report, obtained by BoiseDev in a public records request, recommended the hospital system’s originally stated goal: close Bannock to cars completely. Kristen Lohse, a staffer from the firm, cited other nearby streets and “high comfort” bikeways nearby that would provide quicker and easier routes in and around the hospital system other than Bannock. Plus, there aren’t any destinations for cars on the block for dropping off and picking up patients.
But, the report also found that the corridor as it’s set up now as a shared street after the testing period is working and their recommendation to Boise City Council on Tuesday was for a shared priority street. Lohse said there are thousands of pedestrians who move through the area every day, particularly concentrated at shift change, but only roughly 500 cars.
This style of street allows for cars moving at slow speeds, 10 miles per hour in this case, and is set up with no markings separating where those on foot, cyclists and cars can go. It allows all of the different modes of travel to mix together, which by design makes all users slightly “uncomfortable” and encourages slower speeds.
“People walk where there’s available space,” Lohse said. “If there’s nobody on the corridor, they will spread out but if there is a car or a bicyclist people will move aside.”
New council, new discussions
A lot has changed since this issue roiled Boise City Hall.
Every single Boise elected official on the dais, except Mayor Lauren McLean, turned over in the years since the tentative decision to allow cars on Bannock was made. During Tuesday’s meeting, several city council members raised skepticism about the practice.
City Council Member Colin Nash, who was appointed to his seat only a few months ago, was not aware of the long-running history of the project. He was adamantly against cars traveling in the area due to his experience contending with them while he escorts his son into St. Luke’s pediatric cancer unit for treatment.
“I think about all the times I go to the hospital and it’s usually for his treatments or when my wife had a baby,” he said. “Those are times when I am not going to be looking for cars. I don’t know the history of this business as well as others, but I don’t want to see cars there. I don’t know what that will take but want to share that.”
City Council President Jimmy Hallyburton ultimately decided Bannock should move ahead as it is now as a shared street, but he wondered about the need for vehicles in the area at all. He said the corridor should be reevaluated after the Ada County Highway District completes its larger study on Bannock Street in downtown Boise.
“You’re talking about that uncomfortableness and that is a feature of the design that causes people to slow down, but the counterbalance of that is ‘It sure would be nice if people didn’t feel uncomfortable and didn’t have to worry about a vehicle moving through’,” he said.
In response, St. Luke’s CEO Chris Roth said there is no need for cars in the area, but it was “a concession” the hospital system made in the public input process to get its hospital system expansion approved.