Boise-based Micron Technology’s effort to expand and diversify its manufacturing operations continues.
Micron said it would put $825 million into a new chip assembly and test operation in Gujarat, India. It would be the company’s first plant in the world’s most populous country, according to Reuters.
The plant is expected to cost a total of $2.75 billion, with matching funds coming from the Indian government and the state of Gujarat.
The deal was announced during a state visit to the United States by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi met with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra during his visit Wednesday.
“We are excited about the steps India is taking to develop the local semiconductor ecosystem,” Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. “I am grateful to the Indian government, and all of the officials involved that made this investment possible. Our new assembly and test location in India will enable Micron to expand our global manufacturing base and better serve our customers in India and around the world.”
MICRON’S EXPANSION
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Micron has been making a number of moves in recent years as geopolitics and technology continue to mix.
The company announced two large-scale initiatives in the United States to add additional chipmaking capacity in its home country. The first is a $15 billion investment in an expansion of its existing research and development facility in Boise, which will also add some manufacturing capacity. It will also build a $100 billion plant near Syracuse, New York to make computer chips on US soil.
The domestic projects, like the one in India, rely on a series of government incentives. In Idaho, Micron won concessions from the state legislature as well as the federal government. It also has a permanent cap on its property tax value in Ada County.
The company also this month said it would spend $603 million on its chip packaging facility in Xian, China. That move came just weeks after China labeled Micron a “major security risk,” and banned some of its chips from the country.
Micron is also investing in plants in Japan and Taiwan.