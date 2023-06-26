Micron in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

 Photo provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Courtesy PMO India

Boise-based Micron Technology’s effort to expand and diversify its manufacturing operations continues.

Micron said it would put $825 million into a new chip assembly and test operation in Gujarat, India. It would be the company’s first plant in the world’s most populous country, according to Reuters.

