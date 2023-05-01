The Boise Airport is going places. Well, OK, the airport is staying put — but travelers are going places. And the airport’s administration hopes fliers will have even more places to go.
The airport currently offers flights to 26 destinations on a non-stop basis — a figure that has grown in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Idaho. But Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said they want to add even more.
Hupp outlined what she called “predictions and opportunities” for new routes to a session of the Boise Metro Chamber’s annual Leadership Conference in Sun Valley on Tuesday.
The airport’s “Market Analysis for Potential New Routes” shows more than a dozen possible routes grouped into three timeframes: short-term (one-to-three years), medium term (four-to-six years) and long term (seven years or longer).
Coming soon?
High on the list for hoped-for new flights are areas that a lot of people travel to from Boise: Orlando, Florida, and the Washington, D.C., area. Hupp said both destinations are in the top 25 most-traveled to locations, even though you have to connect to get there.
“Washington, D.C., is one of the largest unserved markets,” she said.
The airport hopes it could see a flight to one of the airports in the area around the nation’s capital, including Baltimore, Dulles or Reagan National. Airlines could include Southwest, American or United — all of which currently operate in Boise.
Orlando, home to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and other attractions, would likely be served by Alaska Airlines, Spirit or industry upstart Breeze Airways. Breeze doesn’t currently serve Boise, but airport officials have been trying to land the carrier for several years.
Other short-term routes on the wish list include:
Nashville, Tennessee, which has become a top destination for Southwest Airlines.
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Alaska. Currently, Allegiant Airlines flies from Boise to Orange County a few times per week. The airport hopes to attract a mainline carrier like Alaska.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Right now, you can’t fly a mainline airline to any international destinations direct from Boise. But, the airport does have customs facilities for charter flights. The airport serves Mexico’s west coast and a popular tourist area. BOI hopes Allegiant might offer this service.
Medium term
Boise Airport officials hope to get travelers back to the Big Apple.
JetBlue briefly offered direct service from Boise to New York City’s JFK Airport, but cut the route as part of an overall trimming of operations, as BoiseDev reported last year.
But, Boise holds out hope for that connection to come back in the four-to-six year timeframe. Targeted airlines include Alaska, JetBlue and United.
From the city known for its nightlife to the state known for its beaches — Hawaii is another airline on BOI’s radar.
“We think Honolulu is a possibility,” Hupp said. “There is demand from Boise, and people don’t want to necessarily connect.”
Unlike some destinations, which bring people from other areas to Boise, Hupp noted that destinations like Honolulu generally take vacationers to and from their vacations, instead of business travelers and the like.
“We aspire to (add Hawaii), but most of the people will be going from Boise to Hawaii,” she said. “(That route) is about people getting to go where they need to travel and not bring people in here. We want to prioritize places that bring economic impact.”
Hawaii service could come from Alaska, Breeze or Hawaiian Airlines, according to the analysis.
Hupp also has Charlotte on her wish list. In 2021, the Boise City Council approved an updated incentive program that gives cash to carriers if they add sought-after destinations.
She said she hopes to go back to the city council to add additional destinations, including Charlotte and the D.C. metroplex.
The North Carolina airport is a major hub for American Airlines, and service from Boise to Charlotte would open additional options along the east coast. A flight from Boise to Atlanta on Delta has proved popular, Hupp said.
She said incentives can be just a small bit of help. She said it’s not even the icing on the cake but “maybe the sprinkles.”
“It wasn’t the million dollars that (makes an airline) come here, it was the market that made them come here,” she said. “It might not make the difference but it might give us a bit of an edge if we are competing with Spokane, or Reno, or Grand Rapids.”
Other spots on the medium-term list include:
St. Louis, with possible service by Southwest.
Detroit, with Delta a target.
Further out
On the long-term list of possibilities are another East Coast destination, and an additional possibility in Mexico.
Boston, with service from JetBlue, is listed as a hope, as is Cancun from either Alaska Airlines or Southwest.