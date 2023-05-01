Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise Airport is going places. Well, OK, the airport is staying put — but travelers are going places. And the airport’s administration hopes fliers will have even more places to go.

The airport currently offers flights to 26 destinations on a non-stop basis — a figure that has grown in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Idaho. But Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said they want to add even more.

Recommended for you

Load comments