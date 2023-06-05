The City of Meridian is working to increase connectivity throughout town for pedestrians and cyclists.
During last week’s city council meeting, council members heard an update on the Meridian Pathways Master Plan, which is a guide for pathway development over the next 20 to 50 years. The plan proposes a comprehensive network of pathways branching out from the current canal system within and around the City.
Kim Warren, Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Pathways Director, told council members that this was a “bit overdue” as it has been several years since the plan was last updated. Warren said that between projects from 2022, and current projects throughout 2023, two additional miles of pathway will be added.
One of the major new additions includes linking two trails in northwest and southeast Meridian. The 2,300-foot trail is between Black Cat and Ten Mile roads. She anticipates construction commencing this summer.
“I’m calling this our golden spike pathway because it’s where two big sections are going to meet,” Warren said. “…It’s been a missing gap for a really long time…And a lot of the projects we do are sidewalk widening, they’re important connections. This is a real pathway along the waterway, so I think it’s going to feel significant.”
Councilmember Liz Strader suggested that an app would help residents better utilize the pathways system.
“It feels like we’re investing as a city and we’re asking others, especially in our community, as they develop to invest a lot into this pathways network. I want to make sure that people really understand how valuable it is, how they can use it to get around,” Strader said. “I mean, the fact that people can get… to a lot of places, avoiding traffic almost entirely is a pretty big deal. I just feel like we’re not highlighting enough … I just want it to be utilized much more than it is, so that’s my suggestion is working on an app.”
Warren said the department is working to make the online map more user-friendly.
Councilmember Luke Cavener pointed out that citizens are not able to gauge when and if a pathway labeled as proposed will be built. He suggested that the department label proposed pathways as planned and funded, paths that are development-dependent, and city-initiated.
“If I’m a citizen, and I have an app or I have a map, I look at this and I see proposed pathways. I don’t have any sense of what is proposed in the next five years, 10 years, 20 years, 50 years,” Cavener said. “…I looked at where I lived, and there are lots of proposed pathways. There are some that will be development-led and there are some that may be city initiated. But putting on my citizen hat, I didn’t have any sense as to when, or how, or why and I think that can create confusion. So one of the things that I think is really important for this is we need to do a better job of communicating to our public.”
Warren will be back at the June 6 meeting with the final pathways plan.