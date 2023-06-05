Meridian trail

A pathway cuts through a Meridian park.

 BoiseDev photo

The City of Meridian is working to increase connectivity throughout town for pedestrians and cyclists.

During last week’s city council meeting, council members heard an update on the Meridian Pathways Master Plan, which is a guide for pathway development over the next 20 to 50 years. The plan proposes a comprehensive network of pathways branching out from the current canal system within and around the City.

