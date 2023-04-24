Lime and Bird

Lime and other brand scooters on a sidewalk.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

The city of Boise has picked Lime as its sole contracted e-scooter and e-bike provider.

Last fall, the city said it wanted to operate in partnership with one scooter company rather than three. The city solicited proposals from multiple e-ride providers and narrowed that list down to Lime, Bird, and Spin. All are licensed operators with the city of Boise. This means these companies were required to follow an ordinance set by the city council in 2018.

