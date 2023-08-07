A $30 million luxury RV park with amenities like ‘no other’ in the state is being built in Caldwell.
Blue Terra Development owns and operates RV parks, self-storage facilities, and multi-family properties in Idaho and elsewhere. The company owns Center Point RV in Nampa which BoiseDev previously reported on in 2021 and is behind Caldwell’s new Suncreek Point. However, Suncreek Point will be nearly twice the size of the Nampa location.
Suncreek Point will sit on 30 acres and have 225 stalls. According to project developer Paul Hilbig, a typical RV park has 12 to 18 stalls per acre. Hilbig says this will allow for a less crowded feel. Additionally, the stalls will be 30-35 feet wide and 60 feet long.
Hilbig says Sunrceek Point broke ground in October 2022 and will open in phases.
”FOR ALL AGES”There’s a wide range of amenities at Suncreek Point, including high-speed internet.
There is also an area for bocce ball, a miniature golf course, a putting green, horseshoes, multiple play structures, a corn maze, hammock areas, fire pits, and multiple dog parks.
A heated swimming pool and hot tubs will also be open year-round.
“We’re kind of trying to reach all ages,” Hilbig said. “But we’ll kind of separate that from the north side of the park versus the south side of the park.”
The RV park will also feature a meditation garden and a scenic, shallow creek with multiple custom sculptures created by a local artist.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The 10,000 square foot clubhouse will include laundry facilities, an indoor dog washing station, individual bathrooms with showers, an indoor pickleball/soccer/basketball court, a billiards room, a golf simulator room with a lounge, a poker room, an exercise room, a library room, pool tables, and sitting areas throughout. Golf carts will also be available for rent.
CALDWELL IS READY Hilbig says the residents who live year-round at other Blue Terra RV parks are diverse and expects that to be true of future Suncreek residents.
“We want to provide a very nice and comfortable situation for all the customers, whether it’s because of the affordable housing or any demographic in between that,” Hilbig said.
He says some residents are forced to live an in RV because they cannot afford rent, while others are retired professionals exploring a different lifestyle.
“We feel like (Caldwell) has dialed in on their development process and are open to solving or at least helping to solve the affordable housing crisis,” Hilbig said.
Hilbig thinks the addition of Suncreek Point will not only help Caldwell’s housing situation but will also bring in tourists to visit the city.
The company has not finalized rent prices at Suncreek Point but anticipates it ranging from $900-$1,200 a month or $75 a night. Suncreek is taking reservations to join the waitlist once the park opens.
The first phase of the project will open in January, with the rest of the RV park fully operational in April in time for the next ‘peak season’.