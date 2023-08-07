Support Local Journalism


A $30 million luxury RV park with amenities like ‘no other’ in the state is being built in Caldwell.

Blue Terra Development owns and operates RV parks, self-storage facilities, and multi-family properties in Idaho and elsewhere. The company owns Center Point RV in Nampa which BoiseDev previously reported on in 2021 and is behind Caldwell’s new Suncreek Point. However, Suncreek Point will be nearly twice the size of the Nampa location.

