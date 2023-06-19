The courts have been called in to settle tensions between the city of Eagle and the nonprofit that ran the Eagle Senior Center for decades.
As the clock winds down to Eagle Senior Citizens Inc.’s last day of its lease at the Eagle Senior Center, a flurry of legal filings hit the courts between the city and the longstanding nonprofit. This includes a legal demand letter asking the nonprofit to repay the city $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, a dispute over changing of the locks on the building days before expected, and a temporary restraining order that blocked the seniors from removing tables and chairs from the Senior Center for a few days before a judge opted to lift it Wednesday.
And in response, Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. filed a $1 million notice of tort claim indicating they plan to file a federal lawsuit against the city of Eagle for unlawful search and seizure of the group’s financial records and personal property, “intentional” breach of the group’s lease agreement on the Eagle Senior Center, and the city’s “effort to deny and destroy” the nonprofit’s relationship with Meals on Wheels and other groups.
Valley Regional Transit has also denied the nonprofit’s appeal to continue operating its own transit service. Meals on Wheels will continue as normal at the Eagle Senior Center building permanently and will have no interruptions in service. There will still be three hot meals served per week on the same days as before.
ESC, the nonprofit, will be renting space at Eagle Hills Church for its own meals and programming. Ridgeway said the group plans to use its own funds to cover costs until the court case is settled or if Jason Pierce is no longer mayor after the November election.
This series of events is the latest since news broke earlier this year that the city of Eagle would terminate its long-standing lease of the city-owned Eagle Senior Center to Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. and take over providing senior services itself through the Parks and Recreation Department.
Mayor Pierce and other city officials said the decision was reached after concerns about financial mismanagement at the nonprofit and safety following a $5 million wrongful death claim stemming from a fatal accident in an Eagle Senior Center transport van.
Defending the move in recent months, Pierce says canceling the lease and taking over providing services is an important step to ensure safety for seniors when they’re being transported from place to place, and senior services should be taxpayer-funded, not outsourced to a nonprofit.
“We were served with a $5 million tort claim, we had a resident that passed away, which it looks like is because of something the senior center was doing, and we can’t take a chance that kind of stuff happens,” Pierce told BoiseDev last month. “The other thing with the senior center was if they had to close their doors and we had no notice, there would be no planning on how the city takes that over and who comes in to fix it.”
But, on the other hand, Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. President Stan Ridgeway, who was ousted as Mayor of Eagle by Pierce in the 2019 election, called the situation “really ugly.” He said Pierce is “out of control,” and the city’s behavior has amounted to harassment of the seniors who use the senior center for exercise classes, social gatherings, outings into the community, and for free meals three times a week.
“They gave us an eviction notice, they locked us out, they seized our property, which is all illegal against federal law and state law,” Ridgeway told a gathering of seniors for a cookout at his home Monday. “We’ll just have to deal with those things as we go forward.”
Demand for $100,000 starts latest tensionsOn April 19, the City of Eagle’s City Attorney Victor Villegas sent Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. a letter requesting the nonprofit return $100,000 donated by the city in 2020.
Villegas said the city wants the money returned due to “half-truths” the nonprofit’s administrative staffer shared with the Eagle City Council about the financial viability of the organization at “numerous” city council meetings. He said if the funds were not repaid in ten days, the City of Eagle would file suit against ESC, its board members, and employee Tammy Galt.
“The significance of ESC failing to fully disclose its assets (i.e. the CDs and savings account) led city leaders to believe that ESC could not continue to operate,” Villegas’ letter said. “If ESC closed its doors, it would have resulted in immediate interruption to services that Eagle senior citizens utilized through the ESC. In order to avoid that result, the City Council authorized the payments in 2020 and again in 2021.”
The letter included several financial statements which show at that time, the nonprofit had more than $80,000 in reserves when you combined the certificates of deposit and the balance of a savings account last year. The letter also cited Eagle Senior Citizens Inc’s publicly available tax filings, which showed a similar balance of over $80,000 in their account by the end of 2021.
Along with the financial statements, Eagle also included a letter sent in 2022 from then ESC President Sandra Appelhans to members about the nonprofit’s finances. It said over a six-month period, City Council Member Helen Russell had been helping to review the budget Galt was giving Valley Regional Transit and the organization’s actual expenses to fund its transportation program, which found issues with the nonprofit overpaying for transport vehicles and other inaccuracies.
“The statements given to our Board by Tami at Board meetings were not accurate,” Appelhans wrote. “Our accounting system had not been reconciled with our bank accounts and there were numerous errors in the budget and accounting system. The Board had not seen a bank statement or credit card statement in years.”
Due to a large number of errors, Appelhans said the board hired an outside accounting firm, which turned up more “numerous and costly” mistakes. This included Galt not paying payroll taxes to the state and federal government, which was later covered by an ESC board member, who was eventually deemed ineligible to be in leadership again, donating $14,000 in cash to cover the past due taxes and penalties, the letter said. Late payment of payroll taxes continued in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Appelhans’ letter told the members the accounting firm had cleaned up the books and prepared a system to accurately track costs for VRT for the transit program so a new board could take over and move the nonprofit ahead.
On May 8, ESC attorney Brian Ertz pushed back against the City of Eagle’s allegations the nonprofit mislead officials about its financial status, and he requested information proving the city’s allegations, any regulations restricting what the funds could have been spent on, and the legal authority to demand the money back. He also said the attachments to the letter were confidential financial documents the city was not permitted to have access to, which he says should be protected by the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable search and seizure.
“My client denies your allegation that my client misled the City of Eagle in any way,” Ertz wrote. “This office has investigated the city council meeting referenced in your letter and is unable to identify any misleading statement or otherwise corroborate the factual basis of your client’s allegation. From my review, Eagle Senior Citizens did not mislead the City of Eagle and has used the donations for the purposes the City of Eagle donated them.”
The city has not filed a lawsuit over the $100,000 as of June 14.
VRT opts to end relationship with nonprofitAfter VRT, ESC, and the City of Eagle were all served with a $5 million wrongful death claim following Jeronimo Lopez’s death in an Eagle Senior Center transport van last fall, the transit agency’s board unanimously voted to terminate its contract with the senior center.
Ridgeway and other members of the board appeared before the agency’s executive board in March to appeal the decision. The board opted to deny ESC’s appeal to have service reinstated but wanted to continue negotiations on how the relationship between the nonprofit and VRT could be improved so some aspects of transit service specifically for seniors could continue.
Last month, VRT opted to end its relationship with ESC completely. Ridgeway wrote a letter to the board on June 5, which said the nonprofit was told verbally the cause was the wrongful death claim. In his letter, Ridgeway also referenced a staff report to VRT’s executive board saying the City of Eagle told VRT it would not fund OnDemand transit service if it were operated by ESC. Ridgeway said this is misleading because OnDemand service for the general public and transit just for seniors are separate services.
“This statement by city staff can be legally interpreted to be interfering with a contract and certainly overreach by a government agency,” he wrote.
Jason Rose, spokesperson for VRT, told BoiseDev ESC’s appeal to reinstate service was denied after a risk assessment found the agency would have “better accountability and reduce liability” if it had direct oversight of the drivers, instead of ESC employing the drivers and having them be trained by VRT. Part of Ridgeway’s materials he submitted to VRT board said insufficient training for ESC drivers lead to some of the safety concerns.
“VRT is now fully operating the Eagle Senior Transportation Service, providing the same type of service for eligible older adults and persons with disabilities in the City of Eagle that they had before,” Rose said. “We’re currently able to provide some of the additional recreational opportunities, such as evening meals, and will be adding social functions in coordination with the City of Eagle. It has been successful so far, and we have not seen a change in ridership.”
Ridgeway disputed this in his letters to the agency, saying there have been concerns about the responsiveness of VRT’s new OnDemand program, the timing of when seniors are picked up and trips being diverted to pick up other riders, which could lead to all parties missing their appointments.
A lawsuit has not yet been filed following the $5 million tort claim, which can act as a notice of a lawsuit to come.
What about Meals on Wheels?The Eagle Senior Center has provided hot meals for seniors at the city-owned building through a partnership with the nonprofit Meals on Wheels for years. This kitchen also served as the home base for volunteers to pick up meals to deliver to homebound seniors.
Ridgeway, Grant Jones, who heads up the Meals on Wheels program in Eagle, and an Eagle Parks and Recreation staffer were set to meet last Thursday to discuss options for continuing meal service. Ridgeway said the meeting took a turn when instead of a Parks and Rec staff member attending, Villegas came to represent the city in the discussions.
At this meeting, Ridgeway says Villegas said the city’s position is all of the items inside of the building, like tables, chairs, and other equipment, is the property of the City of Eagle, and the city would file a restraining to stop ESC from removing the items to their new rented location at Eagle Hills Church.
Jones told BoiseDev he convened the meeting to work out a solution for where meals would be served, and at that time, he was open to either keeping his Meals on Wheels service at the existing city-owned building or moving it to Eagle Hills Church after continuing to serve meals business as usual through the end of June until there was a final decision.
He said he got a call over the weekend telling him plans had changed, and he had to move all of his equipment out of the existing building on a much quicker timeline, which he said Meals on Wheels couldn’t do. Now, he has decided to permanently keep the meal program at the city-owned building and not follow ESC to Eagle Hills after questions he had about the efficiency of serving meals at the church went unanswered.
Jones said there has been inaccurate information spread about Meals on Wheels, when and where their meals will be served, and other aspects of the program. He said only Meals on Wheels can speak for its operations, not ESC or anyone else.
“All of this back and forth has put us in an uncomfortable position,” Jones said. “I feel like the best interests of the seniors haven’t been met. It’s unfortunate that’s not the case.”
Ridgeway said the Meals on Wheels employee who cooked the meals at the Eagle Senior Center quit on Monday morning, and she will now be hired on by ESC as a contract employee to prepare meals at Eagle Hills, which will be funded solely by the senior nonprofit. Jones confirmed this employee is no longer with Meals on Wheels, but gave no other details about her departure.
A raucous move-outThe Eagle Senior Center’s deadline to leave its city-owned building was June 15, but Ridgeway says they got the boot earlier than expected.
After his meeting with Villegas and Jones, Ridgeway said he went to the Eagle Senior Center building and found out the city had hired a locksmith to change the locks on the building. This was several days prior to the last day the nonprofit was supposed to have in the building, and instead of furnishing a key to the building, the city posted a sign telling anyone who needs access to call a phone number to be let in.
Pierce said the city didn’t change the locks to terminate ESC’s lease early. Instead, they hoped to secure the building and replace aging locks on the doors. He says ESC was never told they cannot be in the building, and he opened it up multiple times over the weekend for people to use for card games and other activities.
“We changed the locks because the cylinders on them had been bad forever, and we wanted to be prepared,” Pierce said. “We never said you can’t be in there. They also had 100 keys out there from giving them to different people over the years. We wanted to make sure it was secured, and stuff wasn’t going to go missing.”
Ridgeway says after letting people in and out of the building all weekend, Pierce showed up at the Eagle Senior Center building along with the movers ESC hired and directed them not to remove anything from the building because it was all property of the city.
“They’re just totally out of control,” Ridgeway told the seniors gathered at his house on Monday. “They went down last Saturday and got the keys out of our key box, opened the storage unit, got the chair storage racks, took all of the chairs we had in the storage facility, and moved them into city hall so we couldn’t access them.”
Pierce said he arrived at the Senior Center on Monday to let in someone with Meals on Wheels, presumably to prepare lunch for the day, but he said she had movers with her and was directing the loading up of furniture and other items. This was when Pierce said he told the movers to stop moving any of the items and called Eagle Police Department deputies to stop items from being taken from the building.
Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, the City of Eagle filed a temporary restraining order on ESC, ordering them to stop removing any furniture, including dining room tables, chairs, and kitchen equipment from the city-owned Eagle Senior Center building. It also prevented ESC from planning the removal of these items from the building.
Pierce said he filed the temporary restraining order to pause the removal of any items as the city and ESC worked out who owned what in the building. He said the status where a nonprofit operated out of a city-owned building created confusion with some residents he talked to, some who fully intended their donation to the senior center to go to the city and others who were aware of the nonprofit and wanted them to have the items.
“We’re just trying to make sure that stuff that leaves is legitimate, and the stuff that’s not supposed to leave stays there,” he said. “We want to make sure that stuff is all clear on who takes what.”
Judge Johnathan Medema sided with the nonprofit in a hearing on whether or not to continue the restraining order on Wednesday afternoon. He said who owns what items is in dispute after hearing evidence from both sides about ownership of tables, chairs and other furniture inside the building, but he didn’t have enough evidence to say one way or the other the city owned the items and would be harmed if they were allowed to leave the building. This allowed the restraining order to expire.
Ridgeway contends the tables and chairs are ESC property because the nonprofit replaced them a few years ago with the organization’s own funds, but the city argues they did not give the nonprofit permission to dispose of city-owned property.
“If said dining room furniture or commercial kitchen equipment is removed by ESC, then the City cannot provide federally subsidized meals to senior citizens,” the filing said.
Federal lawsuit comingOn June 13, Ertz filed a notice of a $1 million tort claim against the City of Eagle, warning of a forthcoming suit in federal District Court.
The claim lists several events that lead to ESC being harmed, including the city’s “unlawful seizure and search” of the nonprofit’s private financial records, “misappropriation of trade secrets,” and “unauthorized disclosures” of the financial information. Ertz’s filing also claims the city retaliated against ESC for asserting their rights under the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments.
The claim also says the city intentionally breached its lease agreement with ESC and interfered with the contract between the two organizations, “a prospective economic relationship” and “prospective contractual relations” through its decision to terminate the lease. The filing says the city also gave incorrect information to the public about why the agreement was terminated and made an effort to “deny and destroy the contractual relationship between Eagle Senior Citizens and the local Meals on Wheels affiliate.
The claim also said the city wrongfully took the nonprofit’s personal property when employees changed the locks at the Eagle Senior Center days before the lease expired and that the city’s behavior “constitutes unfair and outrageous business practices” in violation of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act.
ESC’s filing also says the city is liable for the “unlawful conversion, seizure and taking of Eagle Senior Cititizens’ tradename and other intellectual and reputational properties” after the nonprofit spent years developing their reputation and services.
“The city is also liable to Eagle Senior Citizens for defamation and libel where the city knowingly and wrongfully declared and announced that its decision to terminate the lease of the Eagle Senior Center building to Eagle Senior Citizens was for safety and financial concerns, and when the city publicly and privately pronounced that Eagle Senior Citizens misled the city,” the claim said.