Eagle Senior Center

The exterior of the Eagle Senior Center.

 Margaret Carmel / BoiseDev

The courts have been called in to settle tensions between the city of Eagle and the nonprofit that ran the Eagle Senior Center for decades.

As the clock winds down to Eagle Senior Citizens Inc.’s last day of its lease at the Eagle Senior Center, a flurry of legal filings hit the courts between the city and the longstanding nonprofit. This includes a legal demand letter asking the nonprofit to repay the city $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, a dispute over changing of the locks on the building days before expected, and a temporary restraining order that blocked the seniors from removing tables and chairs from the Senior Center for a few days before a judge opted to lift it Wednesday.

