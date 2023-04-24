The Snake River Valley is home to the Sunnyslope Wine Region, with 17 wineries and vineyards. Now, a music venue could join the party.
The Orchard is a “music venue supporting agritourism,” proposed by Symms Fruit Ranch and the owners of Mountain Winery in California. The plan calls to use 44 acres of land on the corner of Lowell Road and Highway 55 for a music venue, cidery, U-pick orchards, and possibly an indoor event center.
The amphitheater would seat up to 5,000 people. To put that into perspective, Idaho Center holds up to 14,000 in its outdoor amphitheater.
“The intention is to provide an opportunity at the events for local food and wine to be showcased,” said John Starr of Colliers, who is working on the project. “… Then beyond that, we have the Symms (who) are going to get into the cider business. They’re going to build a cidery, and then they’ll have a facility at the music venue where they can share their products there. Then we’re going to establish a U-pick orchard at the same location in hopes that when people are out there enjoying the music venue, they can say, ‘Oh, we can come out next weekend and bring the kids and cherries and peaches,’ and so on.”
The Symms family has been out in Sunnyslope for more than 100 years. This is the family who developed Ste. Chapelle Winery, and operates the Symms Fruit Ranch.
“The music venue guys (the owners of Mountain Winery), they spent a couple of years looking around Southwest Idaho for a site,” Starr said. “When they came in contact with me, I showed them a number of alternatives, and they decided that Sunnyslope and the wine country was really where they wanted to execute this music venue.”
He said he connected them with the Symms and the piece of land on the fruit ranch.
“This spot on the state highway is probably the best location, because of the expansion of the state highway,” Starr said.
Starr said this spot is also ideal because it is not viable for farming.
Planning and Zoning says no
The Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to deny the application in December 2022 — however, the applicant is planning to appeal the decision.
Starr said there has been a slight delay because the traffic study is still going through its process. When completed, the study is forwarded to county officials and assessed if additional items are needed.
Afterward, an appeal hearing with the Canyon County Board of County Commissioners can be scheduled.
The planning and zoning commissioners heard testimony from many residents with concerns surrounding noise and traffic. Starr believes that location and engineering keep these concerns from becoming a problem.
“Interestingly, the noise thing is something that can be handled by engineering. When they design the site, they’ll design it, execute it in such a way that the noise really won’t leave the site. But that’s the difficult thing to convince people,” Starr said. “…Then the traffic, what the traffic study pointed out, and what ITD came back with their finding — is that the traffic facility that is there is a five-lane state highway, and 2,500 cars showing up on an irregular basis, kind of coming and going, is not something that rises to the concern where it feels a whole lot of any additional mitigation is required.”
When it came down to deliberation, commissioners cited that this could be too much change for Sunnyslope.
Commissioner Miguel Villafana said that he loved the idea but not the location saying it “would completely change the character of the area.”
Starr pointed to the growth of Ste. Chapelle, when asked about the concerns with change.
“When we built Ste. Chapelle, back in the late ‘70s, we didn’t understand that we were entering into the ag-tourism business and turns out wineries are ag tourism… When the Symms family sold Ste. Chapelle, they were shipping something like 200,000 cases of wine a year,” Starr said. “Nobody ever said, Well, what you need to do is build a smaller winery and do something less. You need to build out a smaller farm and do something less. All that does just doesn’t make any sense. We have a big farm with a big vision for the future.”