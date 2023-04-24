Proposed Amphitheater property

A parcel of land along Sunnyslope Road near Lowell Road in Caldwell, pictured here in December, is the location of a proposed amphitheater. While the Canyon County Planning and Zoning commissioners voted against the proposal, the applicant plans to appeal.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Snake River Valley is home to the Sunnyslope Wine Region, with 17 wineries and vineyards. Now, a music venue could join the party.

The Orchard is a “music venue supporting agritourism,” proposed by Symms Fruit Ranch and the owners of Mountain Winery in California. The plan calls to use 44 acres of land on the corner of Lowell Road and Highway 55 for a music venue, cidery, U-pick orchards, and possibly an indoor event center.

