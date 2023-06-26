You might have seen a headline or two that cuts against the conventional wisdom about Boise: the population actually … shrank?
The Idaho Dept. of Labor put out a news release last week noting the “surprise” data point: 1,387 fewer people apparently lived in Boise in 2022 as compared to 2021.
Sure enough, if you look at the raw data from the US Census Bureau, the government estimates 236,634 people lived in Boise proper as of July 1, 2022 — compared with 238,021 on July 1, 2021.
How does this data work, exactly — and what might cause the number to go down?
The estimates are just that — estimates.
“Existing data series such as births, deaths, federal tax returns, medicare enrollment, and immigration, are used to update the decennial census base counts,” the Census Bureau says in explaining its methodology.
The Idaho Department of Labor hypothesizes why the Census number crunchers might say Boise is shrinking:
“Analysts suspect high housing costs contribute to the loss in Boise population, forcing households with children to seek more affordable housing in nearby communities,” they wrote in a release.
STILL GROWING?
But another agency, which operates closer to home, thinks Boise is still growing.
The Community Planning Association of SW Idaho (which calls itself COMPASS), does its own number crunching — and believes the city of Boise actually added 3,470 people — that’s a swing of almost an ICCU Arena full of people.
COMPASS takes the 2020 Census hard count and then looks at building permit data and other factors to build its estimate. In Boise, the agency figures 1,642 new residential units were built in 2022. That consisted of 255 new single-family homes and 1,328 new multi-family homes (plus a few ADUs and mobile homes). The COMPASS data also adds in information from Idaho Power to estimate occupancy levels of multi-family units to better dial in the data.
Austin Miller, COMPASS’ principal planner, said that their model looks very granularly at the Treasure Valley, and estimates population in nearly 2,500 zones. Miller notes that though the estimates done by the Census and COMPASS vary, they try to provide local decision-makers with hyper-local figures.
“The Census has very broad brush strokes because they are looking at the entire nation, and we have more granular data and have the ability to dive very deeply into it,” Miller said.
WHAT’S TRUE?
The COMPASS points up. The Census points down. So which is it?
To get a sense, we wanted to see which agency’s estimate was “closer to the pin,” so to speak — from the 2019 estimate to the 2020 hard count Census number.
The US Census Bureau estimated 228,959 people lived in Boise in 2019. COMPASS estimated 236,310 people lived here in 2019.
For the full 2020 Census count, the Census said Boise’s population was 235,684.
That means COMPASS’ estimate was off by just 0.25%, while the Census Bureau was off by 2.85%.
Miller says — at the end of the day — no estimate is perfect.
“They’re all estimates,” he said. “None of them are (perfectly) accurate — you take everything with a little grain of salt, as long as they’re close — which they are.”