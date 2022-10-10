The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.
The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the rail link between the three cities. Boise would be part of a proposed Intermountain corridor between Idaho and Salt Lake. Salt Lake would then connect to Las Vegas in a separate Desert Winds corridor.
“The proposed Intermountain corridor will strengthen connections between metropolitan areas of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho,” the letter said. ITD Director Scott Stokes signed the letter, along with his counterparts in Utah and Nevada.
BoiseDev reported last month that the City of Boise and City of Salt City to ask the federal government to restore rail service between the two cities. Trains last pulled out of Boise in 1997 when Amtrak ended its Pioneer Route, which connected Salt Lake with Portland and Seattle, with a number of stops along the way.
The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directed the US Department of Transportation to start a program to look for intercity passenger rail connections. The joint ITD, UDOT, NDOT letter said the three agencies would submit a proposal for the new routes.