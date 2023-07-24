Another Hotel could pop up in Meridian off of Eagle Road.
An application has been submitted to the city to develop an Extended Stay Hotel at 2700 N Eagle Rd. situated near the Village Apartments that are under construction.
The hotel would be four stories, with 124 guest rooms, and 123 parking stalls. Included amenities are a laundry room, fitness center, and vending machines.
“The hotel is harmonious with unified development code requirements and goals in the Meridian comprehensive plan,” the project application said. “Wyndham’s ECHO hotel is an extended stay concept that will be cohesive with the neighboring multi-family residential use while providing a buffer to more intensive commercial uses proposed to the west and Eagle Road.”
The application said the hotel is planned to be open 24 hours. There are an estimated four to six full-time employees and six to eight part-time employees.
“Added security will include double entrances with secured key card readers,” the application said. “In addition, an employee will always be on site and facilities are well lit to provide safety.”
The exterior design of the hotel features stucco with accent colors and metal paneling.
“Additionally, the selection of facade materials focuses on quality and aesthetics. The building features include smooth stucco complemented with accent colors, metal shiplap paneling, architectural metal detailing, and windows that include color techniques at the openings,” the application said. “The inclusion of additional building insulation beneath the stucco finish helps reduce energy demand for heating and cooling, enhancing the sustainability of the project.”
The applicant still needs permit approvals from the City of Meridian before construction can commence. A hearing date for the hotel has not been set.