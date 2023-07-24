Meridian Hotel

A rendering of the Extended Stay Hotel that could open in Meridian. The four-story hotel would be located at 2700 N Eagle Rd.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of ThinkTank Design Group inc.

Another Hotel could pop up in Meridian off of Eagle Road.

An application has been submitted to the city to develop an Extended Stay Hotel at 2700 N Eagle Rd. situated near the Village Apartments that are under construction.

