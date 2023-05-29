A project to revamp the northern edge of the River Club golf course with a mix of apartments, townhomes, retail, and parking will move forward.
The Garden City Planning & Zoning Commission recommended the Residences at River Club project at State Street and Pierce Park Lane. The project would be part of a broader revamp of the former Plantation Golf Course that would change the layout of the course.
The project is set to dovetail with the Ada County Highway District’s work to realign Pierce Park Street and widen and reconfigure State Street for new bus rapid transit lanes. ACHD’s work would take a strip of land away along State Street, which the golf course’s ownership previously said would mean the course would need to be reconfigured to accommodate for a lost hole.
A connection for bikes & pedestrians?Some residents of the Plantation subdivision had expressed a raft of concerns with the project.
Several people who live on N. Fair Oaks Place said they didn’t want to see pedestrian and bicycle access from the project down their public street to allow cyclists and walkers access to the Boise River Greenbelt further to the south. There are 12 homes on the cul-de-sac street.
Developer Lincoln Property Company amended its application to remove seven townhomes near the Fair Oaks Place cul-de-sac and add a buffer. The developer also said they were willing to cut pedestrian access from their development to Fair Oaks.
Dan Hollar, who lives on the street, said the proposed change was an attempt at distraction by Lincoln.
“This is an 11th-hour movement to take your eye off the ball as to the issues with the connection to Fair Oaks Place,” he said. “I don’t think it alleviates the concerns our neighbors have talked about. They cannot guarantee there will not be a connection to N. Fair Oaks Place.”
JoAnn Butler with development law firm Butler Spink said Lincoln was willing to block access.
“We said there would be a fence and would not be any pedestrian or bicycle access,” she said. “This is a proposal that we thought was responding to the concerns of the neighbors.”
Several agencies, including the Ada County Highway District, Valley Regional Transit, and the city of Boise, whose city limits are on the other side of State Street, said they wanted to see walkers and cyclists be able to connect through the project to Fair Oaks Place.
“This (connection) will greatly improve the walking and bicycling network for both Garden City and Boise residents by providing a safer and more comfortable pathway link to access to the popular Greenbelt, transit stop at Pierce Park intersection, Pierce Park Elementary, Riverside Junior High, and other local destinations,” City of Boise Planning Director Tim Keane wrote in a letter to Garden City P&Z. “This route is far superior compared to routing bicyclists from the Greenbelt to Plantation River Drive, and then along State Street for 2/3-mile to reach Pierce Park Lane.”
P&Z Commissioner Starr Shepard said she thought the connection should be part of the project.
“I feel like there needs to be connectivity to the Greenbelt,” she said. “I feel like State Street is going to be dangerous to go down. As we grow denser, more people are going to ride bikes. That’s the goal for the larger community is to have that connectivity.”
Project approvedAfter hours of testimony spread out over two hearings across two months, the commission decided to move the application forward.
“I think this application aligns pretty well with our comprehensive plan,” Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Kent Rasmussen said. “I’m excited about this application and this project.”
“This is a good plan,” vice chair Kent Brown said. “And it serves the purpose. I think a (specific area plan) in this area is more than appropriate.”
The commission decided to take Lincoln’s updated plan to eliminate some townhomes to provide additional space between the project and homes — but said they wanted to see work move forward on potential public access to N. Fair Oaks Place.
The vote to move the project forward was unanimous, with the exception of commissioner Matt Wilde who wasn’t present and didn’t vote. It moves next to Garden City City Council.