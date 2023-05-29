Support Local Journalism


A project to revamp the northern edge of the River Club golf course with a mix of apartments, townhomes, retail, and parking will move forward.

The Garden City Planning & Zoning Commission recommended the Residences at River Club project at State Street and Pierce Park Lane. The project would be part of a broader revamp of the former Plantation Golf Course that would change the layout of the course.

