CWI River District rendering

A rendering of CWI’s River District

 BoiseDev via Ball Ventures Ahlquist

The vision for a new College of Western Idaho campus along the Boise River is coming into sharper focus.

A site plan from Ball Ventures Ahlquist of what could be CWI’s new River District was presented before the school’s board of commissioners on Thursday. In addition to a new campus building for CWI, the site plan included possible pavilions, a 50,000-square-foot ballroom, and a hotel. The site is located off of Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard.

Don Day contributed to this report.

