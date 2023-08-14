...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The vision for a new College of Western Idaho campus along the Boise River is coming into sharper focus.
A site plan from Ball Ventures Ahlquist of what could be CWI’s new River District was presented before the school’s board of commissioners on Thursday. In addition to a new campus building for CWI, the site plan included possible pavilions, a 50,000-square-foot ballroom, and a hotel. The site is located off of Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard.
Though the site has been reworked from the original plans, the focus has remained the same. A nine-story tower on the site will host CWI. Initially, the college will be housed in the 65,000-square-foot area on the main floor of the tower. And then as the college grows, it can expand into the upper floors of the tower — giving CWI the potential to occupy up to 180,000 square feet at the site.
Originally, the tower was planned to be five stories, but Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA, said by making it larger and filling it with temporary tenants, the site can continue to be a useful space for the college for years into the future.
CWI President Gordon Jones was pleased with what he thought was forward-thinking in regards to the design plan of the new center.
“The work of this Boise center is integral to the vision and the strategy of a community college that is serving the growing needs of this valley,” Jones said. “This is absolutely aligned to the strategy that I have put forward and I believe is integral for the success of the college.”
Ahlquist said he’s excited to work on a project that is set at such a great location.
“The site is a phenomenal site because it is on the river, it’s easy to get on and off the freeway, the connector, and so a lot of the fundamental elements make it just a fabulous site,” Ahlquist said.
The goal is to have retail spaces throughout the River District and BVA hopes to eventually have multifamily housing on site as well. BVA has been working with Hummel Architects and ESI Construction on the district.
CWI Board Vice Chair Cherie Buckner-Web called the River District’s concept “breathtaking.”
Ahlquist said his company and CWI are also in early talks with the Greater Boise Auditorium District — which runs the Boise Centre convention center — about how GBAD might be able to fit into the district.
“They just said ‘if there’s room on the site, we would like to know if we could fit, because there are some needs that we could program on the site that would be very beneficial to us’” Ahlquist said.
Ahlquist said talks are early and time will tell if GBAD enters into an agreement with CWI to be involved with the district and the planned ballroom, but that it would greatly benefit the site and allow for the expediting of some of the various projects planned for the river campus.
Ahlquist said depending on what partners decide to join the project, the site could be developed over the next three to five years.
The current timeline for the project has CWI moving into the new campus in May 2026.