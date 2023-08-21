The City of Boise is implementing new tools to help get affordable housing developments off the ground.
This week, Boise City Council gave a nod to approve a new set of exemptions and deferrals on city permitting fees, including impact fees, building permit and development costs, and sewer connection costs. The program will change when these costs have to be paid, or exempt them, saving developers hoping to build affordable projects hundreds of thousands in upfront costs.
“We know that affordable housing construction is really challenging and that larger market forces like construction costs and market rates have an outsize impact on the feasibility of those projects, but the city also has a role to play in reducing the barriers we create including the fees we charge,” Mayor Lauren McLean’s Housing Advisor Nicki Olivier Hellenkamp said at a work session on Tuesday.
These incentives would automatically be offered to any project meeting thresholds for affordability set by the City Boise, regardless of who is developing it. They can be used for affordable multi-family rental projects and homeownership developments, with larger fee cuts being available for projects with a larger share of units being offered at lower rents.
These incentives also link up with affordability bonuses offered in the city’s new zoning code and can be used in conjunction with projects using federal low-income housing tax credits. This allows developers and policymakers to stack multiple programs and funding sources together to bring new homes online at more affordable prices than would be built otherwise.
“I appreciate the continued focus to look at creative solutions to ensure we have affordable housing,” City Council Member Latonia Haney-Keith said. “We know the market forces are really putting a damper on our ability to make this happen so I’m thankful the team is continuing to work on all of the options in front of us and this is another one of those levers we can pull to get this kind of development here.”
How would it work?
Development projects pay three large kinds of fees to the City of Boise in order to come online.
For example, the City of Boise’s 102-unit affordable housing project State and Arther set to break ground next month owed just shy of $700,000 in fees. This came from roughly $275,000 in impact fees, $220,000 in building permitting fees and a little more than $200,000 in sewer connection fees.
This city program would allow qualified projects to defer paying impact fees when they get their certificate of occupancy, not when the project is approved. This stops the developer from having to take out a construction loan to cover the cost and can pay it closer to tenants moving into the building.
The building and permit fees would either be deferred on a short-term basis or exempted entirely, depending on the rents of the building being constructed. Sewer connection fees would also be allowed to be deferred for 17 years. This is something restaurants and breweries already can do under Boise city code.
Projects with at least a quarter of their living spaces renting to tenants earning 80% of area median income, or 120% for homeownership projects, will be able to defer their impact fees and development fees. This would be equivalent to the income of roughly $49,000 for a single person in Boise with a rent of $1,249 or an income of $82,638 for a homeownership development.
If at least half of the living spaces will be rented to tenants making 60% of the area median income or less or 100% of the area median income for homeownership projects, the developer would be eligible to exempt 87% of building permit and development fees altogether. Impact fees and sewer fees would be deferred but still paid. This is equivalent to a single person’s income of $37,440 or less with a rent of $936 for a renter or an income of $68,865 for someone in a homeownership development.
City Council Member Luci Willits said she thought the program was a great idea but wanted to know how the city would be making up for the costs. Hellenkamp said the loss of revenue was the reason the city selected to do short-term deferrals for things like impact fees, which cover costs to expand parks, fire and police services when new developments come to an area.
And for those more deeply affordable projects that qualify for outright exemptions, Hellenkamp said there would not be very many coming online to have a serious impact on the city’s budget and the tradeoff of affordable units was a city priority.
“Given the number of projects we expect to see in the next five or six years it’s something they felt comfortable with in terms of the budget impact,” she said.