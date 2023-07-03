Foreclosed or eviciton notice on a main door with blurred details of a house with vintage filter.

Foreclosed or eviciton notice on a main door.

 Photo provided by 123rf.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tenants facing eviction in Canyon County will no longer be able to work with a mediator during the process after the county opted to cancel the program.

Kevin Alvarez, the county’s eviction mediation coordinator, said the decision by Administrative Judge Davis VanderVelde to discontinue the program came as a surprise.

Recommended for you

Load comments