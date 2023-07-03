Tenants facing eviction in Canyon County will no longer be able to work with a mediator during the process after the county opted to cancel the program.
Kevin Alvarez, the county’s eviction mediation coordinator, said the decision by Administrative Judge Davis VanderVelde to discontinue the program came as a surprise.
“We didn’t know that canceling the project outright was on the table.”
Canyon County made the announcement via Facebook this last week, stating Administrative District Judge of the Third Judicial District Davis VanderVelde regretted to announce the discontinuation of the program as of June 20.
Nine days later, the program’s website is already shut down and does not exist.
The Canyon County eviction court offered free mediation services for tenants and landlords involved in an eviction suit stemming from missing rent payments. The mediators would facilitate communication between those involved in the eviction hearing and try to get a better result for all parties, instead of a straight judgment with no room for problem solving.
The program originally started in Canyon County during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ada County is the only other county in Idaho to have a mediation program for evictions.
WHY IS THE PROGRAM ENDING?
Jaime Robb, the Trial Court Administrator for the Third Judicial District, told BoiseDev they didn’t believe the process was showing notably different outcomes than when evictions were assigned across multiple judges.
Alvarez, who was the coordinator starting in May 2022 said he researched communities around the country that were demographically and socioeconomically similar to Canyon County.
He found a program in Nebraska with similar demographics to Canyon County he felt would work well and after Alvarez proposed implementing it in November 2022, Robb and Judge Davis VanderVelde did not take him up on the idea.
He also told BoiseDev there were “flow management,” administrative issues and complaints made about the judge who was overseeing eviction court cases, all of which were not addressed.
“Instead of addressing the issues that we brought up and adopting one of the models that we proposed, it is just randomly gone and it went away,” Alvarez said. “And that was a decision made by the third Judicial District administrative judge or the proper titles administrative district judge, Judge Davis VanderVelde.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Alvarez said that individuals who are involved in an eviction case won’t be able to have access to resolving the case through mediation.
“They will have to resolve that issue either by paying the full amount that they owe before the three days expires upon receiving the (eviction) notice, or through other means prior to actually coming to court,” Alvarez said.
Robb told BoiseDev that discontinuing the program won’t change anything about people’s rights in eviction court and doesn’t mean mediation will go away but remains an available option to parties prior to eviction proceedings. The parties will have to conduct that mediation on their own, instead of with a structured mediation program during the hearing.
“We are aware that there is a shortage of affordable housing options within the Treasure Valley, and our courts remain committed to connecting those involved in eviction proceedings with community resources,” Robb said.
IMPACT ON COMMUNITIES
BoiseDev asked Alvarez if the leadership of the county is concerned about how discontinuing the program will impact the people of Canyon County, and he responded, “most definitely”.
“Regardless of the political spectrum that these people fall in, they are aware that this will negatively impact both landlords and tenants,” Alvarez said.
Jesse Tree, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and case management to those at risk of eviction and people who are experiencing homelessness that are unable to pay rent, supports households in eviction court and has been working in Canyon County for four years.
Ali Rabe, the organization’s executive director, told BoiseDev they don’t know what the impact will be yet after this decision was made by Judge VanderVelde.
“It’s certainly difficult to come up with an agreement without a mediator,” Rabe said. “…Canyon County definitely took a step forward to implement this program, and I hope that we can find a path forward to continue in some capacity.”
Rabe also said that with all the eviction cases in the Treasure Valley this year, Jesse Tree has been involved and resolved over 20% of the cases. So far this year, the organization has helped over 1,179 applicants and helped over 4,300 applicants in 2022.