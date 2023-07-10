Shari's

Shari’s Cafe and Pies on Franklin Road in Boise could close to make way for Bank of America.

Bank of America plans to make a comeback in the Boise area. And a pie restaurant may close to make way.

The nation’s second-largest bank largely left Idaho a decade ago when Seattle-based Washington Federal (which now goes by WaFd), announced it would buy 51 BofA branches across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and New Mexico. Most former BofA branches are now WaFd locations, and former BofA customers largely became WaFd customers during the transition.

