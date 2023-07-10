Bank of America plans to make a comeback in the Boise area. And a pie restaurant may close to make way.
The nation’s second-largest bank largely left Idaho a decade ago when Seattle-based Washington Federal (which now goes by WaFd), announced it would buy 51 BofA branches across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and New Mexico. Most former BofA branches are now WaFd locations, and former BofA customers largely became WaFd customers during the transition.
But BofA wants to come back to Boise. A filing with the city of Boise indicates it hopes to replace the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurant on Franklin Road near Milwaukee Street with a new 4,285 square-foot bank building with drive-up lanes. The Shari’s building would be torn down to make way for the bank building. A leasing flyer indicates the long-standing restaurant building has been for lease.
A Bank of America spokesperson tells BoiseDev they hope to open a total of four branch locations in the Boise area by 2026. BofA currently operates just two Idaho branch locations, both in Coeur d’Alene. The company also owns Merril Lynch, which has a location in Idaho Falls.
The company did not identify where else it might open branch locations.
“Our financial center strategy is designed to serve our clients when, where and how they choose to manage their financial lives,” BofO Preferred Banking President Aron Levine said. “Although more clients are using our digital banking capabilities, many still visit our centers for in-person conversations about some of their more complex financial needs. Our redesigned centers make it easy for them to meet with professionals for tailored solutions and advice on their life priorities and financial goals.”
In addition to Boise, BofA said it will expand to Omaha, NE; Louisville, KY; Birmingham, AL; Madison, WI; New Orleans, LA; Milwaukee, WI; and Dayton, OH.
It says it will also expand in several other markets and remodel 100% of its bank locations.
Shari’s changesShari’s, with its signature octagonal buildings and red tile roofs, fields four locations in the Treasure Valley, including the Franklin site. Other locations are in Garden City, Meridian and Nampa. The location at Franklin Towne Plaza first opened in 1993, according to property records.
In recent years, the chain has been trimming store locations. It moved its headquarters from Beaverton, OR to Dallas, TX and San Diego, CA.
The restaurant remained open as of July 5. The preliminary permit application with the city of Boise to remove the restaurant is just that — preliminary — and not all such applications move forward.