City skyline from foothills

The Boise skyline is seen from the foothills on Monday, May 8. A proposed budget from Mayor Lauren McLean would see a drop in property taxes as well as staff increases in a number of city departments.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A relief in rising housing prices is bringing property tax relief to Boiseans in the upcoming fiscal year, even with Mayor Lauren McLean proposing a hike in tax collections to keep pace with growth.

This week, Boise City Council heard a marathon presentation on the upcoming fiscal year budget, with presentations from all of the city’s departments. This is the first look at what McLean is proposing to bring forward for public comment, and, ultimately, city council approval later this summer.

Recommended for you

Load comments