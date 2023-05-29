A relief in rising housing prices is bringing property tax relief to Boiseans in the upcoming fiscal year, even with Mayor Lauren McLean proposing a hike in tax collections to keep pace with growth.
This week, Boise City Council heard a marathon presentation on the upcoming fiscal year budget, with presentations from all of the city’s departments. This is the first look at what McLean is proposing to bring forward for public comment, and, ultimately, city council approval later this summer.
But, what immediately looked different this year is the drop in expected property tax bills.
Since BoiseDev’s full-time launch in 2018, property taxes have rapidly risen due to the ongoing shift in value from commercial properties to residential ones. This shift effectively sticks homeowners with more and more of the city’s tax burden, no matter if the city chooses to increase property tax collections or cuts spending.
This year, property tax bills are expected to decline by $137, dropping to $1,455 for the average Boise home valued at $486,280. This is down from a bill of $1,593 last year when an average-priced Boise home was $564,245. This decline factors in McLean’s proposal to increase property tax collections 2%, which is below the maximum allowed of 3% under Idaho code.
And even further, the impacts of HB292, the record-breaking property tax relief package passed by the Idaho Legislature, are still being calculated. This funding will bring further relief to taxpayers in the form of rebates on their tax bill, but it’s unknown how much right now.
Boise will also continue its property tax rebate program that specifically provides property tax relief for low-income homeowners who qualify for the state’s property tax reduction program.
More police staffing a major focusLike other Boise city budgets in recent years, this $300 million budget is heavily dedicated to public safety.
Money for the Boise police and fire departments make up half of the general fund budget, and one of the largest adds for personnel includes nine new positions in BPD. These positions will be focused on training and leadership development.
Overall, the city is proposing adding just short of the equivalent of 27 new full-time employees. This is down from the 47 new positions the city added in both 2022 and 2023 to keep up with post-pandemic population growth, and more in line with the average of 28 new positions added from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2020.
The budget also adds 12 new employees at the Boise Airport and 14 in Public Works. These are both enterprise funds, which means they are funded by fees and other operations of the department rather than property taxes.
Other hires include:
- One general fund employee in public works
- Two employees in planning & development services (assuming the new zoning code rewrite is approved by Boise City Council)
- One employee in legal
- One employee in human resources
- Two and a half full-time employees in finance and administration
- Two employees in information technology
- Three and a half full-time employees in parks and recreation
- One employee for the Boise Public Library
- A part-time employee for arts and history
- Three employees for Boise Fire Department
- One and a half new full-time employees to support Boise City Council
City employees will receive a 3.5% base increase to address cost of living increases due to inflation, and there will be up to 3% one-time incentives for merit increases to reward high-performing employees. There is also a proposal to extend parental leave and add to vacation accrual, as well as a new adoption benefit and additional compensation for employees who speak Spanish and it is relevant to their duties.
Departmental highlightsThis budget continues to boost many of McLean’s major priorities, including affordable housing, improving the sustainability of parks and public works, and handling demands from growth.
Public works will continue to electrify city facilities, this year focusing on City Hall West, the Boise Depot and the city-owned affordable housing units on Vista Avenue. It will also focus on its work to upgrade and expand its water renewal system to accommodate growth, in addition to the ongoing pilot for the recycled water program.
For affordable housing projects, the city will turn its focus to developing a commercial office building property it purchased near Fairview Avenue into another housing land trust project. Boise will also work on redeveloping the city’s large affordable housing complex at 1025 S Capitol Boulevard.
Boise’s Parks and Recreation department plans to invest in more programming and events in the upcoming budget year, as well as a new accessible playground at Hewett Park, more work on the long-delayed second phase of the Whitewater Park, and improvements to the Natatorium pool. There was no mention of rebuilding or refurbishing the two historic South and Lowell pools, which were estimated to potentially cost between $12 and $24 million to refurbish or construct new pools.
It also includes a $5 million reserve for new facilities, including an expansion of the Hillcrest library branch, other library branches, new swimming pools and new facilities for the BPD. City of Boise Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria said this reserve is to help pay for projects the city is planning, but hasn’t nailed down exact details as of yet.
But, he said the city budget won’t always be able to absorb costs for new projects or major hikes to existing ones due to inflation.
“Going forward, increases to projects or new projects that are outside of what has been contemplated in the development of this budget would require tradeoffs or potentially looking at that facilities reserve,” he said.