One of Downtown Boise’s signature patio spaces will be quiet this summer, after the abrupt closure of Lucky Fins earlier this week.
The restaurant, owned by Boise-based Fins Concepts, closed its doors and posted a sign in the window thanking people for their support and letting them know the restaurant had closed permanently.
“We had been planning a rebranding and a new concept for that location for a little while, and it got accelerated due to the fact that the liquor licensing scenario (went into effect) on July 1 and the state laws,” Fins Restaurant Group partner Ken Chaffee told BoiseDev.
The license was transferred on June 30, the day before a new state law that reworked how liquor license leasing and sales will work went into effect.
Licenses were previously bought and sold under a quota system on the private market. As BoiseDev reported earlier this year, a new law passed by the Idaho Legislature reforms the system and limits how they can be transferred or sold later.
City of Boise permit records showed they applied to make changes to the restaurant this spring, including upgrades to the patio. Construction crews were inside Friday making large-scale changes.
AMBIANCE FOR ACERO
Permits filed with the city show a new concept, called Acero, will go in place of Lucky Fins. A building permit was filed last month and issued recently.
“We’re off to a furious start here,” Chaffee said. “We’re hoping to open sometime in October-ish. Probably opened 900 restaurants in my lifetime, and nothing ever goes to plan, and I’m not expecting everything to go to plan.”
The new restaurant will give a nod to the Grove Plaza on which it sits.
“It relates to the area we’re in. We’re in the Grove, and it (was) a grove of maple trees that around us, and acero means maple in Italian.
The building permit for the space shows the existing bar area will be removed, the existing patio canopies will be taken out and some light fixtures will be removed.
“Ambiance is going to be second to none in the downtown area,” Cafee said. “We’re going to try to do this as a revitalization of the whole Grove area. (Eighth) street has been closed off for the businesses (at Idaho Street) and has done wonders for them — they’ve done well, but not so much on our side. It has made it into a ghost town of a walking area. We’re going to try and revitalize it. We thought it would be a good time to do something new and unique to the area.”
He hopes the new restaurant will “wow people.”
“We want to bring an element of hype to it when you walk in, and you’ve never seen anything done so nicely. They’ve knocked out the bar, and we’re going to put a centerpiece bar in there that should be the focal point of the dining room. Where we used to have the private dining room, it has the garage doors — we’re going to make that the best place to dine. When people come in, they’re going to want to say, ‘I want to sit back there.’ It will be classy and refined but a beautiful place to eat, dine, and relax.
The patio is also being revamped — which required an approval from the Boise City Council. The existing shade sails will be taken out, and a new roof structure attached. The city gave the plan design review, but city leaders had to approve it because it goes very slightly over the Grove Plaza.
“It will be a full-on patio on that where it’s completely covered but not enclosed,” he said.
NORTHERN ITALIAN CONCEPT
The menu will be Italian — but the idea is more of a Northern Italian concept.
“Not so much tomato-based,” Chaffee said. “Pasta will just be a handful or less — but really great pastas. We’ll be doing some great bread items, and we’re going to try and do more like flatbreads that are pizza-esque and bruschettas — it’s Italian with a Mediterranean flare.”
He said the full menu is still being built out.
The new restaurant will also feature an extensive wine program.
Acero will join another forthcoming Italian concept up the street. A Seattle restaurant group plans Tavalota on Grove near 5th in Old Boise.
LUCKY FINS MERIDIAN REMAINS
Folks looking for an order of lobster tots can still get their fix — the Lucky Fins location on Eagle Rd. in Meridian remains open — and isn’t going anywhere.
“We just finished a huge remodel on the interior,” Chaffee said. “That one’s looking pretty. We love that concept there and will be doing some more going out in that direction. Our plans are to develop these new concepts that we were building during the pandemic. So, we’ve come up with some new ideas.”
Fins Concepts recently remodeled and rebranded Naked Fins on Broadway to a similar but upgraded concept they call Zen Baja. Chaffee said additional ideas may be coming to Idaho soon. The group started here but now operates in Colorado and Arizona as well.
“We’ve spread out to those three states, but we call Idaho home.”