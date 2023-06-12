2022 was a banner year for the construction industry in the Boise metro area — with a big increase in activity.
Data from Dodge Data & Analytics, provided to ENR Mountain States, shows the total value of construction projects started last year hit $5.205 billion in the Boise City-Nampa area. That’s a 42.4% increase from 2021.
The significant rise in construction activity, according to the Dodge data, was driven largely by the office/bank building category — which increased from $166 million in 2021 to $1.064 billion in 2022 — a 540% increase in just a year.
Though the Dodge data doesn’t break down the projects included in its figures, the Boise area saw a number of new construction projects in this space starting last year, including a large new office building for Micron Technology, as well as several new buildings at Eagle View Landing from Ball Ventures Ahlquist, among others.
Other categories that saw large gains from 2021 to 2022 include:
- Hotels — which increased from $14 million to $111 million
The new Hotel Renegade in Downtown Boise, the forthcoming Avery Hotel, and several other projects started in 2022.
- Manufacturing buildings, jumping from $27 million to $149 million
The market continues to see additional industrial space, including a raft of projects from Adler Industrial, Trammell Crow and others.
- Highways and bridges saw increased spending in our area, going from $173 million to $382 million
Work on the Highway 16 expressway — a freeway-style road linking I-84 to Emmett got underway.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Housing up, housing downSingle-family home starts saw a significant drop — from $2.1 billion to $1.66 billion, a decrease of 21%. The residential real estate market in the Treasure Valley saw significant cooling during 2022, after two hot years coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to separate data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
While the value of construction of new single-family homes dropped, the multi-family space continues to see growth. A total of $696 million in new apartment projects started up construction last year, which was up 61% from the year before.
Taken together, the total value of residential construction was down just 6 percent, with the big gains in multi-family mostly offsetting the declines on the single-family side.
What’s to comeDodge also forecasts activity for this year and next.
Overall, the firm estimates the market will see a significant decline in activity from the hot year of 2022, dropping more than 14%. The activity would drop from the $5.2 billion mark back to roughly $4.4 billion, Dodge reported. Next year, activity would decline even further, to just more than $4 billion.
The biggest drag on activity is the same factor that drove up the value for 2022: less activity in the office/bank sector. Dodge predicts the value will drop back to the $200 million to $300 million range in the next two years. That’s still well above 2021, but a sharp drop from 2022.
Dodge thinks this year will be strong for new manufacturing buildings, with $678 million in activity, tripling 2022. But they see it declining to about $100 million in 2024.
In the residential sector, the firm predicts a relatively stable picture for single-family homes, roughly in line with 2022, but slowly rising over this calendar year and next.
Multi-family home sales are predicted to decline slightly from the 2022 level, but well above the 2020 and 2021 numbers.
Wayne Hamman, CEO of the Idaho Associated General Contractors, said that though 2022 was a banner year, the overall trend continues to rise.
“If you look at it, the 2022 number is abnormally high. The rest of construction continues to grow,” he said. “It almost doubles in two years, despite the fact that it went down from 2022. It shows very healthy growth. But we had a lot of growth last year.”