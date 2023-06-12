Support Local Journalism


2022 was a banner year for the construction industry in the Boise metro area — with a big increase in activity.

Data from Dodge Data & Analytics, provided to ENR Mountain States, shows the total value of construction projects started last year hit $5.205 billion in the Boise City-Nampa area. That’s a 42.4% increase from 2021.

