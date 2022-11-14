Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion.

The tribe held a vote on Sept. 23 asking enrolled tribal members to weigh in on the proposal to build a fourth casino for the tribe to operate on a 157-acre property near Interstate 84 just outside Mountain Home City limits. This would be the tribe’s first casino off of tribal lands and is proposed to include a casino with 2,000 electronic gaming machines, a 250-room hotel, six restaurants, a 15,000-square-foot event center, an 8-lane bowling alley, two movie theaters, and an arcade. It also includes a horse racing track with a grandstand.

Recommended for you

Load comments