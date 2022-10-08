Support Local Journalism


With the fall college semester in full swing, many students are now looking for multiple sources of income as they balance their schoolwork and social life. Unfortunately, as they start their search, they may encounter or be solicited by a deceptive employment offer that can cost them money and sensitive personal information.

Employment scams have ranked among the top three riskiest scams reported by consumers to BBB since the first Scam Tracker Risk Report was published in 2016. Last year, younger consumers reported losing money at higher rates than their older consumers. In fact, individuals aged 18-24 have shown to be the demographic most at risk for highest susceptibility, and monetary loss.

