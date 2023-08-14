Eagle Shooting Sports Park

Site of Eagle Shooting Sports Park

 Photo provided by the city of Eagle

If you’re itching for a place to nock a few arrows, Eagle should be on your radar.

On Tuesday, the Eagle City Council unanimously gave the go-ahead for permitting and construction to begin on the first two phases of a planned 80-acre shooting sports park off of Willow Creek Road. The project, which will be located on land donated by planned community Valnova developed GWC Capital, consists of multiple phases of dedicated ranges for different types of archery, pistols, rifles and shotguns, as well as room for a law enforcement shooting range if a police department chooses to fund it.

