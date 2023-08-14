...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
If you’re itching for a place to nock a few arrows, Eagle should be on your radar.
On Tuesday, the Eagle City Council unanimously gave the go-ahead for permitting and construction to begin on the first two phases of a planned 80-acre shooting sports park off of Willow Creek Road. The project, which will be located on land donated by planned community Valnova developed GWC Capital, consists of multiple phases of dedicated ranges for different types of archery, pistols, rifles and shotguns, as well as room for a law enforcement shooting range if a police department chooses to fund it.
These first two phases will include a traditional archery range, the roadway into the shooting area, a parking area, and the first of three 3D archery range courses. There will be no electricity at the site and it will include no firearms ranges.
This portion of the project is funded by $500,000 allocated by the Eagle City Council and any further phases of the project are contingent on the city allocating more funding. There is no timeline for when the rest of the project will open.
Now that city council has approved the concept, range designer TRS Range Services will need to receive a grading permit from the City of Eagle and Design Review Committee approval.
WHAT WILL THIS PHASE INCLUDE? This early stage of the project will include the most basic amenities for residents to start shooting archery.
It will include a traditional archery shooting range where participants will line up on a firing line and have the option to shoot at stationary circular targets from a variety of distances away. It will have between 16 and 20 lanes, which is larger than the 5-lane range at Fort Boise. The targets will be moveable, but it will require special equipment to lift them and they will be secured so the public cannot easily steal or manipulate the target positions.
The first 3D archery range, which will be constructed in this phase, will be 1,000 yards and have 15 targets. This style of archery works like a golf course where the shooter will stand on a firing line to shoot at a variety of three-dimensional targets shaped like different animals as they move along a set path through the area. Targets are located at a variety of distances from the firing line and on a variety of terrain, forcing the archer to shoot up, across gullies and in other different types of environments.
“Everyone we’ve talked to says there’s a big following and they really like the area these are going in because it’s real life and that’s what they encounter when they go hunting,” TRS Range Services staffer Dana Borgquist said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Although only two of the ranges will be built out in this phase, the entire area needs to be roughly graded due to the civil engineering plans for how the dirt in the hilly foothills area should be distributed. The road will also be reoriented for the entrance onto Willow Creek Road to be at a 90-degree angle in order to comply with the findings of the traffic study for the project.
WHAT ABOUT NOIsE MITIGATION? This shooting range might have its fans, but it’s also been the subject of fierce debate due to concerns over gunfire noise impacting nearby neighbors and equestrians who ride in the area.
Last year, Eagle commissioned a triad of studies to examine the project’s impact. One of the studies examined noise impacts from the project to nearby properties and how gunfire sounds could be mitigated. Borgquist said it found that restricting certain firearms from the range or removing the 150-yard distance range would have minimal impact on reducing noise, so he recommended against those rules and design changes to try and lessen the impacts.
He said the study also found increasing the height of the berm around the range from 15 to 20 feet would also have little to no impact on the noise levels from the range.
Instead, Borgquist said the study recommended limiting hours of operation to 7 p.m. or whenever night fell and relocating the shotgun range to face away from Willow Creek Road. Another suggestion was to make the firing sheds three sides, instead of just a shaded place to shoot from.
A second noise study will be completed prior to the range opening to the public for firearms training.
A traffic study of the project found it will bring in 97 trips per day on average on a weekday and 159 on a Saturday. Borgquist said these traffic levels are enough that a new traffic light and turn lanes won’t be required to be built at the range entrance.
The study also found the endangered species slick spot pepper grass is present on the shooting range property, but is not located where construction is proposed to take place so it will not be impacted by construction.