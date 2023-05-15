The median home price in Ada County bounced back over the $500,000 mark for the first time this year in April, jumping by more than 7% from the prior month.
The median increased by 7% from March, the single biggest monthly gain on a percentage basis since April to May of 2021.
In neighboring Canyon County, the median price actually declined slightly, falling by 1.27% from March to April to land at $389,990.
The large increase in Ada County could be a one-month anomaly that could settle again next month — or could be the start of a new run-up in prices. Prices in Ada often start to rise or fall slightly before Canyon County.
Measuring from the same time last year, the median price in Ada County is still significantly lower — a full 13% less. Canyon’s median is 18% lower than April of 2022.
The median price is the halfway point of all sales — with half of homes selling for a higher price, and half selling for less. All data comes from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
The pace of sales is again speeding up — which follows a typical seasonal trend. The average home for sale in Ada County found a buyer in 55 days — that’s more than two weeks faster than in March, when deals took 72 days on average. The pace also sped up in Canyon County, with the average deal in 58 days, versus 80 days in March.
The pace is still significantly slower than last spring. In April, the average Ada home sold in 16 days, and 19 days in Canyon.
The number of homes for sale across the two counties was essentially flat from March to April, with a total of 1,817 houses for buyers to choose from. The inventory level is still up from the same time last year, when 1,587 houses were on the market.