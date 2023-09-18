Ada County Jail

The exterior of the Ada County Jail.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Voters will get their say on whether Ada County should expand its jail this fall.

On Thursday, all three Ada County Commissioners voted to ask the voters for a $49 million bond to cover the cost of building a $68 million jail expansion to add 294 beds, an expanded kitchen, laundry facility and warehouse to the Ada County Jail on Barrister Drive on the Boise Bench. If voters approve the bond, it would be the first time Ada County got voter approval to take out debt for a project since 1992, which also funded a jail expansion.

