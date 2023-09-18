Voters will get their say on whether Ada County should expand its jail this fall.
On Thursday, all three Ada County Commissioners voted to ask the voters for a $49 million bond to cover the cost of building a $68 million jail expansion to add 294 beds, an expanded kitchen, laundry facility and warehouse to the Ada County Jail on Barrister Drive on the Boise Bench. If voters approve the bond, it would be the first time Ada County got voter approval to take out debt for a project since 1992, which also funded a jail expansion.
“We have seen unprecedented growth in the community and this goes along with the obligation to keep our community safe,” Commissioner Rod Beck said. “That’s a top obligation of the sheriff and this board.”
To pass, the bond will require two-thirds voter approval. It will cost the average homeowner in Ada County roughly $13 on their property tax bill each year for the next twenty years.
MOST INMATES IN THE JAIL HAVE FELONIESA persistent reason people responded to the county’s survey about the possibility of the bond for not supporting it or being on the fence is concern the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is not doing enough to find alternative sentencing options for low-level offenders.
Officials say on the contrary, the county has heavily invested in programs to keep roughly 2,400 people with misdemeanor offenses, like small amounts of marijuana, failure to appear or driving without a license, out of jail beds. As of Thursday, 87.2% of inmates at the Ada County Jail had a felony on their record.
Ada County, and other sheriffs around the state, have long complained about the State of Idaho compounding their jail overcrowding by keeping people who have been sentenced for a crime in the jail, instead of moving them to state prisons due to overcrowding issues. Idaho also has mandatory minimums for drug offenses and strict penalties on possession of drugs and paraphernalia, leaving county jails to put offenders in beds for as long as the state dictates regardless of space.
The Ada County jail is above its operational capacity of 949 inmates nearly every day. On Thursday, the jail housed 980 inmates with 102 of them awaiting transport to prison after sentencing and 165 in custody for violating the conditions of their parole, which can be for anything from not showing up for a meeting with their parole officer, failing a drug test or not holding a job. Another 57 inmates are being held in custody by the U.S. Marshalls.
This doesn’t count the 104 beds in the community transition center that recently opened where those who qualify can stay while they take education courses toward their GED, search for employment or leave the center during the day to work full time. The jail also uses some alternative sentencing with qualified inmates where they can live outside of the jail and go to work all week, but live at the jail on the weekends.
Sheriff Matt Clifford told the commissioners it is a “common anecdote” in the community that the jail is clogged with low-level marijuana offenders, but he said this is not true. He said the few misdemeanor offenders in the jail are people who tried alternative sentencing and it wasn’t successful, so they need to be behind bars while awaiting trial.
“There is no one in our jail right now with a misdemeanor marijuana charge,” he said. “Those people aren’t in our jail, but the public doesn’t know that.”
NO DICE ON CLERK PITCH TO SAVE FUNDSAdding more jail beds isn’t the only thing on Ada County’s needs list for public facilities.
Over the past five years, Ada County has identified several projects it would like to fund, like the possibility of a new administration building to make room in the jam-packed courthouse. Clerk Trent Tripple suggested on Thursday’s meeting that the county should save back potentially $4 or $5 million of the $10 million the commissioners decided to save toward facility needs. This would require taking out a slightly higher bond and charging taxpayers more, but he said it would make a “cents of difference” for voters and make it easier to build other projects later.
“The image to the public is we have done a very good job in doing our due diligence of saving every cent we have, but we have other obligations we have to meet in the future and it gives me pause given other demands that may pop up using all 10 million we set aside in the next fiscal year,” he said.
The commissioners did not verbally respond or discuss this possibility.