More than 20,000 new people moved to Ada County since COVID-19 hit Idaho and they’re bringing more than just traffic and economic growth with them.

In the past three years, call volumes coming into Ada County Paramedics spiked along with population growth. This, along with the pressures of the pandemic itself, put pressure on the county’s first responders forcing mandatory overtime and requiring more calls to new areas of the county that have never needed service before.

