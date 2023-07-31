For the third year in a row, construction season began and no work started on a long-awaited rebuild of a winding, narrow road up to the Warm Springs Mesa.
Earlier this year, contractor M3 Companies sent a letter to the Ada County Highway District Commission saying it did not plan to go through with its plans to rebuild Starview Drive connecting Warm Springs Avenue to the Mesa due to the cooling real estate market. Instead, the developer asked for another one-year extension to complete the project in 2024.
“Homes are still selling in the neighborhood, but at a slower pace, and it is prudent to wait a year before the developing the last phase to allow more of the project to be built out,” M3 General Manager Mark Tate wrote to ACHD in March. “The project is still very desirable and by not pushing inventory too high too fast values are still being retained at a higher rate than most of the Treasure Valley.”
If approved, this would be the third extension granted to M3 on rebuilding Starview. The project, which entails widening the road, adding a bike lane and flattening its steep curves on the hillside, is required by ACHD before the developer can plat the final 49 lots of the Boulder Heights subdivision.
Many residents of the mesa have been expressing their dismay over M3’s delays on the project for years now. They say Starview should have been required to have been rebuilt long ago, closer to the beginning of the neighborhood’s development in 2000 instead of waiting until the very end. At Wednesday’s ACHD public hearing, they questioned M3’s commitment to the project and their decision to delay construction due to the real estate market, and therefore its own profits.
ACHD Commissioners did not make a final decision on whether to grant the extension Wednesday, but they directed staff to prepare a proposal for a new agreement with M3 that included milestones the developer would have to meet toward progress on the project in 2024 and fines for not making adequate progress.
The issue will be decided at the commission’s meeting in two weeks.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?Starview Drive is one of three major entrances up onto the Warm Springs Mesa.
Talks of requiring Starview to be improved have been ongoing since the neighborhood was first developed in 2000, but there was no specific requirement tying the road’s construction to a specific phase of developing the mesa until 2018. M3 and the Starview project first hit headlines in 2020 when the company proposed scaling back the required improvements due to concerns about the stability of the steep slope.
Tate’s pitch to change the design set off a flurry of opposition from residents of the Warm Springs Mesa, bringing them out in droves to a neighborhood meeting and to an ACHD public hearing on the idea. All five commissioners in the spring of 2021 voted to deny M3’s request and required them to be held to the original agreement if they were going to be allowed to finish developing Boulder Heights.
Tate returned to ACHD later and proposed a new design, which he said would be less impactful to the steep hillside because it would use long soil nails to hold the soil in place. This design took six months to approve and by the time the agency gave the green light to proceed in June 2022 it was too late to begin the project because the Boise School District did not want the Warm Springs and Starview intersection closed during the school year. This requires the project to begin in May, right after school gets out to be done on time. There was also a delay in obtaining the soil nails for the project due to construction supply chain issues.
Tate got the nails and signed a contract to begin the work this year, but opted to stop and wait for next year due to the market. He said it “really was just an economic decision” to delay the project another year.
“This last winter interest rates went up, things slowed down and we were not able to build the lots and develop the last phase because it’s tied to the Starview improvement and the builders were able to get out of their lot purchase contracts and they were not interested in taking more lots in 2023,” Tate told ACHD on Wednesday. “We knew we were not going to proceed with the last development phase. Since then the market has facilitated and things are still moving up on the hill and we have interest from builders again and have every intention of developing the last phase and developing Starview next spring.”
COULD ACHD COMPLETE IT?Commissioners had lots of questions for staff on Wednesday as they mulled how to proceed.
M3 originally put down a $2.5 million surety bond as part of the project originally planned for this year, which is part of standard ACHD procedure and would allow the agency to pay for the project itself if the developer reneged. If the extension is approved, staff proposes upping the bond to $3.6 million to reflect the current price of the project, a 10% contingency and measures to plan for inflation.
The extension agreement would also come with the option for another year-long extension to take the project into 2025, but ACHD staffer Christy Little told the commissioners this would only be for weather delays.
This surety bond would allow ACHD to complete the project itself with the money put up by the developer, but it would require the project to be put on the agency’s five-year integrated work plan and go through the budgetary process. Little said integrating specific milestone dates into the agreement will help ACHD be able to step in if it appears M3 won’t be completing the project after all because if construction isn’t started by next May, then it most certainly won’t be completed in time to comply with the school calendar.
Tate told the commissioners that because the new bond is roughly $1 million more than what it will cost his company to build he has a financial incentive to complete the project no matter what so the full amount is returned.
“So regardless of whether the lots get built, we would build (Starview) regardless of it that last phase is going on,” he said.
Some members of the neighborhood have suggested upping the surety bond to more than 50% of the project cost, but Little said that would violate code. The surety must cover the real cost of the project plus a contingency.
‘MISTAKES WERE MADE 20 YEARS AGO’The commissioners were not jazzed about the idea of another years delay on the project.
Commissioner Dave McKinney said he gets the feeling M3 would like to get out of the requirement to build out the road.
“My concern is it gets built and done correctly,” he said. “From our standpoint as a highway district, we don’t look at it and say ‘well this needs to be done so long as the economy is good’. It sounds like that’s what the developer is counting on. That’s where my concern comes from. That’s why I’m worried that even if we grant this (extension), are we going to be in the same position next summer?”
Commissioner Jim Hansen asked if there were aspects of the project that could be started earlier and if the contractor planned to do day and night shifts to complete it. He was told that night work was not safe due to the steep hillside and curves on the project and grading could not start early due to concerns if it were left unfinished could destabilize the hillside so it needed to all be completed at once in a specific order.
“Mistakes were made 20 years ago and this should have been fixed a year after Windsong Drive was built and it wasn’t,” he said. “Something like this would never be built anywhere in the United States, but it’s stuck being the access point for the neighborhood.”