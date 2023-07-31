Warm Springs Mesa

Boise seen from the Warm Springs Mesa.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

For the third year in a row, construction season began and no work started on a long-awaited rebuild of a winding, narrow road up to the Warm Springs Mesa.

Earlier this year, contractor M3 Companies sent a letter to the Ada County Highway District Commission saying it did not plan to go through with its plans to rebuild Starview Drive connecting Warm Springs Avenue to the Mesa due to the cooling real estate market. Instead, the developer asked for another one-year extension to complete the project in 2024.

