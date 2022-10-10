Support Local Journalism


First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 7A long-envisioned redevelopment of an aging affordable housing complex on Capitol Boulevard could soon be getting off the ground.

This week, the City of Boise and Boise State University launched a joint Request for Information looking for interested private sector developers to redevelop what’s known as the city’s Capitol Campus at 1025 Capitol Boulevard. This aging property, a former motel, is home to 110 units of affordable housing that serve some of the lowest-income Boiseans. The nearby affordable units in the historic Boulevard Motel is slated to stay unchanged in this concept plan.

