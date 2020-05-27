They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Thanks to the eye of Idaho Press photographer Jake King, we all get to benefit.
Jake moved to Idaho from Texas in 2019 and ever since he set foot on our high-desert ground, he has marveled at the beauty all around.
And because we've all been a bit starved for more of the great outdoors due to the pandemic's shelter-in-place guidelines, and because now we can move about (while practicing social distancing and taking other safety precautions such as keeping groups at 10 or smaller and wearing masks), we asked Jake to share some of what he has seen in our own backyard.
So, gas up and jump in whatever vehicle you like to go exploring in, be sure to pack your hiking boots, snacks and plenty of water, grab a hat and a jacket — and just go.