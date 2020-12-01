Fish

Idaho Fish and Game is stocking 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout in a number of locations during December.

 Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during December.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge, Dec. 7: 1,440

Boise River – Eagle Bridge to Middleton, Dec. 7: 720

Eagle Island Park Pond, Nov. 30: 450

Esthers Pond (Boise), Nov. 30: 1,300

Marsing Pond, Nov. 30: 450

Parkcenter Pond (Boise), Dec. 7: 750

Riverside Pond (Garden City), Dec. 7: 900

Rotary Pond (Caldwell), Nov. 30: 500

Sawyers Pond (Emmett), Nov. 30: 450

Williams Pond (Boise), Dec. 7: 450

Wilson Springs (Nampa), Nov. 30, Dec. 14: 250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa), Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21: 400/400/400/400

