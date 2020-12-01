Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during December.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge, Dec. 7: 1,440
Boise River – Eagle Bridge to Middleton, Dec. 7: 720
Eagle Island Park Pond, Nov. 30: 450
Esthers Pond (Boise), Nov. 30: 1,300
Marsing Pond, Nov. 30: 450
Parkcenter Pond (Boise), Dec. 7: 750
Riverside Pond (Garden City), Dec. 7: 900
Rotary Pond (Caldwell), Nov. 30: 500
Sawyers Pond (Emmett), Nov. 30: 450
Williams Pond (Boise), Dec. 7: 450
Wilson Springs (Nampa), Nov. 30, Dec. 14: 250/250
Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa), Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21: 400/400/400/400