Personnel from Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,300 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during December.

  • Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge; Dec. 2; 1,440
  • Boise River – Eagle Bridge to Middleton; Dec. 2; 720
  • Eagle Island Park Pond; Dec. 2; 450
  • Esthers Pond (Boise); Dec. 2; 1,300
  • Marsing Pond; Dec. 2; 450
  • Parkcenter Pond (Boise); Dec. 9; 750
  • Riverside Pond (Garden City); Dec. 2, 16; 360/360
  • Rotary Pond (Caldwell); Dec. 2; 500
  • Sawyers Pond (Emmett); Dec. 2; 450
  • Williams Pond (Boise); Dec. 9; 450
  • Wilson Springs (Nampa); Dec. 2, 16; 250/250
  • Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa); Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23; 400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

