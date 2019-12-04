Personnel from Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,300 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during December.
- Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge; Dec. 2; 1,440
- Boise River – Eagle Bridge to Middleton; Dec. 2; 720
- Eagle Island Park Pond; Dec. 2; 450
- Esthers Pond (Boise); Dec. 2; 1,300
- Marsing Pond; Dec. 2; 450
- Parkcenter Pond (Boise); Dec. 9; 750
- Riverside Pond (Garden City); Dec. 2, 16; 360/360
- Rotary Pond (Caldwell); Dec. 2; 500
- Sawyers Pond (Emmett); Dec. 2; 450
- Williams Pond (Boise); Dec. 9; 450
- Wilson Springs (Nampa); Dec. 2, 16; 250/250
- Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa); Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23; 400/400/400/400
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.