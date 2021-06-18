MERIDIAN — Dairy West announced in a press release it is partnering with Idaho and Utah food trucks for the rest of June to support local food truck businesses and highlight national dairy month by promoting dairy as a popular ingredient in a variety of meals.
The “Legend Dairy – Celebrating Dairy, Food Truck Style” initiative from June 17-30 encourages Idahoans and Utahns to find their own unique path to becoming healthier and happier.
“With all of us emerging from the pandemic and excited to share meals and support local business, this is an ideal time to highlight local food trucks serving delicious dairy-filled dishes during National Dairy Month,” Kristi Spence, Dairy West’s senior vice president of strategic communications, said. “Throughout the two-week period, Idahoans and Utahns can track the food trucks to get the latest and freshest offerings at each stop.”
Each food truck’s movement will be captured by a live, interactive map on the Unbottled website, LegendDairyMonth.com, where followers can see trucks’ current location, next location and food offerings.
“Dairy West will provide each truck with free, locally produced dairy products, which will ensure the freshest dairy foods for consumers,” Spence said. “Locally grown foods have become increasingly popular across the country in recent years. Gallup found that 73% of Americans try to include locally-sourced foods in their diets.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture data revealed locally grown food sales increased sharply from $5 billion in 2008 to a projected $20 billion in 2019.
“With more people cooking at home for their family over the last year, we’ve seen a renewed love and appreciation for the nutritional value and taste that locally produced dairy brings to meals,” she said. “Milk alone provides 13 essential nutrients in every serving, and a healthy eating style, which includes dairy is linked to health benefits such as reduced inflammation, improved digestive health, and a healthy immune system.”
Representing Idaho and Utah dairy farmers, the “Legend Dairy” food truck event will partner with food trucks in Boise and Salt Lake City simultaneously.
At least seven food trucks in Boise and the greater Treasure Valley and 10 in Salt Lake City are partnering in the effort.
“Our Fly Fam LOVES our Nampa Nachos,” Fly Food Truck owners Ryan and Jordan Chesler wrote to Dairy West in an email. “We are THRILLED to be able to partner with Unbottled and local dairy farmers for this ‘Legend Dairy’ event.”
Sid Gauby at Slow River Coffee concurs.
“Beside the coffee bean, milk is the most important part of what we serve,” Gauby wrote to Dairy West in an email. “If it wasn't for our local dairy farmers, we wouldn't have a business. We can’t wait to take part in this event and support them.”
Visit LegendDairyMonth.com for more information on truck routes, timing and offerings.
Established in 2017, Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization representing dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Utah and Idaho. Dairy West raises awareness of the importance of dairy farming, promotes the health and nutritional benefits of dairy foods, and encourages global demand for Utah, Idaho and Western U.S. dairy foods through coordinated marketing and communications efforts, nutrition counseling and research programs. Visit DairyWest.com and Unbottled.com for more information.