BOISE — As part of its National Dairy Month celebrations, Dairy West's Curds + Kindness Food Truck is making a stop in Boise Friday afternoon.
The event celebrates the efforts of foodservice workers, Girl Scouts, and staff and volunteers from The Idaho Foodbank to help communities fight hunger, and Dairy West will serve them grilled-cheese sandwiches and cheese curds as thanks. The hourlong celebration starts at 1 p.m. at the Albertsons Innovation Center, 1055 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise.
Dairy West has spent the last four weeks delivering goodness and gratitude to essential frontline workers who have kept Idaho and Utah communities going during the pandemic. The Curds + Kindness branded food truck has delivered nearly 10,000 grilled-cheese sandwiches and bags of cheese curds to frontline workers.
The broader Curds + Kindness imitative, which Dairy West launched in April to match surplus milk with processing capacity to create products for food-insecure populations, has donated nearly 1 million pounds of butter, yogurt, and cheese through food banks and school districts across Idaho and Utah, according to a press release. The program will continue through July 31, although Friday is the last food truck event.
Meanwhile, Dairy West has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage the last five years on the Cookies from the Heart campaign. For every box of Girl Scout Cookies donated to the program, Dairy West donates $1 to support milk for families in need. At Friday's event, Dairy West and more than 40 Girl Scouts will take the opportunity to donate the $6,560 the Cookies from the Heart effort raised this year to The Idaho Foodbank.
"As we wrap up our Curds + Kindness tour, we are very thankful for this opportunity to show our gratitude to the essential workers at Albertsons for working tirelessly to keep their shelves stocked during the pandemic," Jenny Nelson, Dairy West SVP of innovation partnerships, said in the release. "We're also thankful to the Girl Scouts and The Idaho Foodbank for their efforts to keep our neighbors fed and to our communities for coming together to create solutions and help people. Our success in solving our current challenges hinges on coming together, and this event is a great example of the impact we can have when we do."