McCALL – Armed with planting hoes, tote bags of carefully packaged seedlings, and a highly specific set of planting instructions, more than 45 employees and volunteers fanned out across the summit ridge of Brundage Mountain earlier this month to complete a key step in a conservation project that aims to preserve an important at-risk species of tree.

Work crews from the Payette National Forest and Brundage Mountain Resort were joined by volunteers from the McCall Master Naturalists group for a workday on Oct. 13 to plant Whitebark pine seedlings in carefully selected microsites.

