Redfish Lake Lodge, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Sawtooth Society recently celebrated the newly completed Grand Mogul Bridge construction across Redfish Lake Creek inlet.
In a press release, the Sawtooth Society reported the previous bridge had washed out in the winter of 2017. In the fall of 2019, a new, more elevated bridge was installed. The challenge this summer was to create multi-use accessible ramps to each end of the bridge providing access to not only hikers and mountain bikers, but also equestrian trail users. Two ramps were constructed by hand during September, including a 15-foot ramp to the northern end of the bridge and a 35-foot rock stair approach to the south.
The ramp’s design was a collaborative effort among United States Forest Service workers Braidy Richins, Tom Winter and Matt Binion, with input from Mystic Saddle Ranch owners Mathew and Rebekah Cain. The project required rock-moving power and shared heavy lifting and included efforts by Winter, USFS Wilderness and Trails Coordinator, and his team: Carl Horvitz, Nate Herbert, Caitlin Frawley, Karl Menzel, Amy Sevcik and Haley Pines; and the Sawtooth Society staff of Stewardship Coordinator Dalton Warr and Kit Foster and Brad Grohusky, trail crew members.
“This bridge will be a lasting legacy of the incredible work that can be done when organizations come together for the public good,” said Jeff Clegg, general manager of Redfish Lake Lodge. “The bridge now allows safe public access for all trail users to enjoy the Lily Pond and Waterfall trail, Redfish Creek Canyon, the Garden of the Giants and beyond. The Society has been a particularly effective partner with its go-to trail crew — we are so grateful.”
Winter agreed, adding thanks for the funding. “Funding for the bridge project included a $10,000 donation from Redfish Lake Lodge, a $67,500 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Trails Program with $5,000 from the Sawtooth Society’s License Plate Fund Grant Program,” Winter said. “The Society followed up with an additional LPF Grant for $7,500 to finish off the ramp. The USFS added about $12,500 in crew labor.”
He said the Sawtooth Society’s focus on trail maintenance has been “a real boon this year, clearing about 40 miles of road, 120 miles of trail and 2,300 downed trees … and now, stacking rocks.”
Formed in 1997, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Sawtooth Society is dedicated exclusively to protecting, preserving and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
To donate, purchase a “goat plate” Idaho licence plate or for more information, visit the website: sawtoothsociety.org.