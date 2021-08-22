Tim Woodward’s new columns are alternating with previously published “Woodward Classics” during the pandemic. This one originally ran in The Idaho Statesman in 1992.
“Hello, I have a question about a bill. I’m wondering if … ”
“If you are trying to reach our administrative office, please press one.”
The voice belonged to a computer, of course. Its suggestion for reaching the company’s administrative was the opening salvo in a battle with one of the more annoying phenomena of the information age — the voicemail merry-go-round.
“If you are trying to reach our technical division, please press two.”
“I don’t want the technical devision. I want … ”
“If you are trying to reach our accounting division, please press three.”
I pressed three. An accountant wasn’t who I wanted to speak with, but it beat talking to a computer.
“Hello. Is this accounting?”
“If you are calling about an account opened in the last 90 days, press one.”
“I don’t want to press one. All want to do is ask a simple question about my bill.”
“If your question is about a delinquent account, please press two.”
The question, if anyone other than voicemail had been around to listen, was whether my bill had been paid. Neither my wife nor I could find a receipt in our records. The bill might have been a tad bit overdue, but it certainly wasn’t delinquent. A human being on the other end of the line would have understood that.
What to do? If I pressed two, the delinquent account option, would the computer label me a deadbeat? Would burly men with tire irons come in the night? Was a Turkish prison in my future? I began to feel hot and clammy. I did nothing.
“If your question is about the meaning of life, press three.”
The computer didn’t really say that. I made it up. But voicemail does suggest interesting possibilities, don’t you think?
“If your question is about the Major League Baseball standings, press four.”
“If your question is about missing socks in your dryer, press five.”
Then, a miracle. With no prompting whatsoever, the computer spat out the the perfect option.
“If your question is about a current billing, press six.”
At last! I pressed six.
“Please enter your 12-digit account number now.”
I did.
“This is not a valid account number. If you live west of the Mississippi, press one.”
I pressed one. Hard.
“If you live north of the Platte River, press one.”
Technology is supposed to simplify our lives, right? So when was the last time, pre-voicemail, that you needed a map to pay a bill?
A map — or a translator. Last week I had to call a government office that had voicemail. There was no way voicemail could answer my question, but it was all I could get. I was actually able to ride the voicemail merry-go-round without my blood pressure spiking, until the computer refused to speak anything but Spanish.
For bureaucrats and others who don’t want to be bothered by calls from the public, voicemail is a time saver. They can use it to deflect calls they don’t want to be bothered to take. It simplifies their lives. For the rest of us, it’s about as simplifying as a straitjacket.
But I’ve strayed from our story.
Once the computer made up its mind about which river I lived on, it asked for my zip code. It’s possible I entered it wrong (though I doubt it), because after ruminating on it for a while the computer declared it “an invalid option. If you need assistance, please press zero.”
“I don’t want to press zero!” I said, practically shouting. “I want to talk to a REAL PERSON!”
At this point we’ll draw the curtain of mercy over this episode, except to say that eventually the computer provided the desired information.
“Your account is paid in full.”
It had taken 12 minutes. A human could have done it in one.