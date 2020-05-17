If you ask one hundred people, “How can I have my sins forgiven and come into a right relationship with God?” you might get 90 answers. If God and heaven and hell exist, this is a very important question.
Here is the answer I would give to the question: Imagine yourself standing before God on the brink of eternity, completely alone, and having Him ask you the question: “Why should I forgive your sin and let you live in my heaven?”
You can give any answer you like. You could tell Him that you have tried to be a good person or that you were definitely better than your neighbor. You could say that you gave money to an orphanage or that you got baptized or that you didn’t cuss. Or you could answer that you had never committed any of the really bad sins, that all of your sins were of the little, garden-variety kind that no one would say should be punished. You could say that you have been a very devout Jew or Catholic or Muslim or Hindu or Buddhist or Baptist or Mormon or “fill in the blank.” You could say that your good works outweigh your bad works. You could say that a loving God would never send anyone to hell.
What would you tell him? It’s totally your choice. (Before going on please formulate your answer in your head.)
There are three general categories into which every answer will fall as the 120 billion of us who have ever existed answer the question for God, one by one by one, on the brink of eternity. Our 120 billion answers could be sorted into three clear categories. More on those in a minute.
If God had only five minutes to speak to you, I think He would say, “I have some bad news and some good news and an invitation.”
The bad news has two parts: First, everyone is a sinner and all have violated the commands and the character of God. Every honest person would have to agree that they have done things they should not do, coveted and taken things that don’t belong to them, thought things that are evil, said things that they knew were not true, and have harmed other people.
The second part of the bad news is that our sin separates us from the Holy God of the universe. He is perfectly holy and we are not. A judge cannot dismiss a rapist on a whim because that would violate the law. A perfectly holy God cannot overlook sin because it would violate His character. He would cease being God. We are sinners who are separated from God and we cannot fix it.
The good news also has two parts: First, Jesus paid for your sins on the cross. He had no sin of His own. He paid for your sin as your Substitute. So, God the Father decided to punish His Son in our place. I was supposed to die but Jesus sacrificed Himself in my place.
The second piece of the good news is that any person can be forgiven by putting their trust in Jesus Christ alone for forgiveness. This involves a simple decision that goes like this: “I confess that I am a sinner and I know that I am separated from God. I am helpless to fix this. I now see that Jesus paid for my sin on the cross and I put my trust in Him alone for forgiveness. I give up on everything else on which I had trusted.”
The invitation is this: “Will you put your trust in Jesus right now for forgiveness of your sins and give up on everything else that you have trusted in?”
Right now, God is inviting you to this. I accepted this invitation when I was 19 and it changed everything for the better — not only my eternal destiny but also my journey on this planet. The invitation is open to you.
Now, back to the three categories of answers from all 120 billion of us: Category one is “Works.” These are the people who will say something about their own performance or their own adherence to some system of religion. The people in this group are telling God that He was foolish to sacrifice His Son for the sins of mankind because we can do this alone without Jesus or His death on the cross. In summary, the sacrifice of Jesus was unnecessary.
Category two is “Works plus Jesus.” These are the people who say that they believe in Jesus and in addition to that they have done many good things. Their message to God is that the death of Christ was admirable but insufficient. “Nice try Jesus! Now I will make up the difference between what you did and what actually needs to be done.” In summary, the sacrifice of Jesus was inadequate.
Category three is “Jesus alone.” These are the people who see their own spiritual bankruptcy and their towering need for God to step in and help them. They trust in Jesus’ sacrifice for them and nothing else. In summary, the sacrifice of Jesus was both necessary and sufficient.
Forgiveness of sins and a place in heaven is offered by God on the singular basis of trust in Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “I am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” It is a narrow, narrow, narrow truth claim. According to Jesus He is the only Way.
I am one of the 120 billion who will stand before God and give an answer to His question. I have been working on my answer for decades. Here is what I will say: “God you should forgive my sin because Jesus already paid for it and I am trusting in Him alone.”
And if God were to say to me, “And what else Dave?” Then I will say, “I have nothing else. Jesus is my Plan A and I have no Plan B.”
God is not calling us to religion; He is inviting us to relationship. God is not commanding us to perform, He is inviting us to trust.