March officially opens the Treasure Valley gardening season. Local wisdom states that you can start planting the day after St. Patrick’s Day. Following a mild, dry winter, your soil may be ready even earlier.
But don’t jump in if it is not ready. Digging in soil that is too wet will damage its structure, making it harder for water and air to move through it. To test if your soil is dry enough to be worked, give it the “Squeeze Test.” Take a handful of soil and squeeze. If it forms a ball that does not easily crumble, then it is still too wet. This test generally works well, but If you have heavy clay soil, it may not crumble easily even when fairly dry. A good rule of thumb is, do not dig in, or walk on, soggy soil. Doing so may make it difficult for your plants to grow later on.
Gardeners often tuck new plantings into the soil with compost, aged manures or fertilizers to give their plants the best start. However, if you haven’t had your soil tested within the past three years, you might be wasting precious supplies. For example, many local gardeners claim that tomatoes need additional calcium and magnesium to produce those tasty fruits.
Most soils in the Treasure Valley have those elements in adequate amounts already! You will have healthier plants, and save yourself time and money, if you know what you are starting with. This helps you to add just what your plants need in the proper amounts. Problems may be caused not just by too little of a nutrient, but by too much as well.
The closest soil testing lab is Western Laboratories in Parma. You can pick up a soil bag and instructions from a University of Idaho Extension office or use your own bag and get the instructions from the laboratory’s website. From the website you will want the Garden Fee and Submission Form. You send in, or drop off, the sample plus $55 to have the analysis done. The results will be sent to you.
Extension offices can help you interpret the results, and Western Laboratories is happy to help with that by phone. In addition to knowing what is in your soil, you will need to know the requirements of your plants. In general, annual flowers and vegetables require moister, nutrient rich soil, while native and drought tolerant perennials do best in soil with excellent drainage and fewer minerals.
Plant cool weather vegetable seeds directly into the ground starting in mid-March. Follow the directions on the seed packet to get them off to a good start. Look for the planting depth. Be careful not to plant seeds too deep to ensure that they have enough energy reserves to reach the surface. This month you can plant radishes, lettuce, peas, spinach, kale, Swiss chard, turnips, collard greens, arugula, and beets from seed.
April is a good time to add perennials, shrubs, and trees to your landscape. Carrot seeds, parsnip seeds, and potatoes can go in the ground mid-April. Wait to install annuals until mid-May when danger of frost is past.
Gardening Tasks for March
• Remove weeds.
• Have soil tested if needed.
• Prune trees and shrubs if not done earlier in the year, you may wish to wait until past flowering for spring flowering shrubs.
• Start warm weather vegetables seeds indoors.