Step 1: Choose a spot that you can easily water. Make sure that your pile will be at least 3 feet in diameter and 3 feet high. This is large enough to have enough materials to bring the temperature up to ”cooking “ temperature of over 90-130 degrees.
Step 2. Make layers of “browns” and “greens”. Browns are dried plants such as dry leaves, straw or shredded newspaper. They provide more carbon than nitrogen. Greens are freshly harvested plants such as fresh grass clippings, fruit and vegetable scraps, or coffee grounds. These provide more nitrogen than carbon. The best balance is 20-25 parts browns to 1 part greens. Use disease-free plant materials, and keep weeds out of your pile.
Fascinating critters like pill bugs, millipedes, worms, fungi, and bacteria use the carbon as an energy source and for building cells. They use nitrogen to make proteins, and the enzymes needed for cell growth and function. They need much more carbon than nitrogen. Try to have 2 to 3 times as much browns in your pile as greens. To kick start the composting process, you may throw in a handful of garden soil. This will inoculate the pile with local microorganisms.
Step 3. Moisten the materials with water and mix. You want the mixture to be as moist as a damp, but not dripping, sponge. Water is necessary to keep the organisms that create compost alive and helps to regulate the temperature of your pile. If your pile starts smelling like ammonia, you have too many greens, too much water, or not enough aeration. If the materials are not breaking down, your pile does not have the correct amount of water or needs additional browns.
Step 4: Mix or turn over your pile every 3 to 5 days. A garden fork is a useful tool for this. Composting organisms need oxygen to thrive. Maintain the proper moisture level throughout the decomposition process.
If your pile is out in the sun, consider covering it with a tarp to slow evaporation. You know things are going well if your pile starts to “cook.” It should heat up to 90-130 degrees, the optimal temperature for microbial activity. At this temperature, the microorganisms are reproducing at high rates and busily breaking down the dead plant matter. This temperature will also kill many weed seeds and diseases.
Step 5: Your compost is ready for your garden when it is dark brown, smells like soil, and has a fine, not chunky, texture. If you are diligent in caring for your pile, usable compost should be ready within 5-8 weeks. If much of it looks finished but there are chunks that are not yet broken down, you can sift your compost through large mesh screen.
These five steps will get you started composting at home. Online resources go more in-depth on topics such as different compost bins and methods, what to compost and what not to compost, how much to add of each ingredient, and how to use your compost. You can find one source of additional information here: extension.uidaho.edu.
Elizabeth Dickey is the education and visitor engagement director for the Idaho Botanical Garden.