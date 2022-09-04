Support Local Journalism


Have you ever experienced that romanticized idea of a flower farm? You’re picking flowers at sunset on a warm summer night, and everything is amazing. Behind those beautiful rows of flowers are people working around the clock to bring you fresh blooms. The truth is that flower farming is farming — and farming is blood, sweat and tears. This year at Idaho Botanical Garden, we introduced a new project taking on an entire new garden, our own flower farm. We opened a bouquet subscription program to 30 of our garden members. Every week we create arrangements for them to take home and enjoy for the week.

This project came to thought last growing season as flower farms became more and more popular. Our purpose was to get the Garden into more homes across the Treasure Valley and to raise money for our horticulture department. Unfortunately, all people do not have a green thumb; so, it seems like a great solution to just bring in fresh blooms from the Idaho Botanical Garden to liven up your home.

