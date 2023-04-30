Support Local Journalism


Television finales and premieres highlight this week beginning Sunday, April 30. The season shift is bringing some new and returning series to check out. First, this week has many notable finales and premieres, so peruse our recommended list, plan your recordings, or watch in real time.

Also, check out our mini-family-friendly “animal and nature” centric series list below the week’s roundup to catch up on life-affirming and educational shows suitable to stream with an 8- or 80-year-old and thoroughly enjoy.

TV Talk Somebody, Somewhere

A small-town Kansas returns from the big city to reconnect with her old hometown in “Somebody, Somewhere.”
TV Talk Fatal Attraction

“Fatal Attraction” on Paramount+ reimagines the 1987 psychological thriller movie of the same name, following timeless themes of marriage and infidelity.
TV Talk Tom Jones

Newcomer Solly McLeod stars in “Tom Jones,” a classic romantic comedy based on the novel by Henry Fielding.
TV Talk A Small Light 4

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in “A Small Light.”
TV Talk "Jewish Matchmaking"

Singles in the U.S. and Israel seek help finding a mate on “Jewish Matchmaking.”
TV Talk Queen Charlotte

in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” India Amarteifio portrays a young Queen Charlotte.
TV Talk Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” is now in its second season of exploring American culinary adventures.
TV Talk Prehistoric Idaho

“Prehistoric Idaho” takes a look at what the Gem State was like millions of years ago through its fossil record.
TV Talk: The Hidden Lives of Pets

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” on Netflix will warm your heart with stories about our animals friends’ senses and skills.

