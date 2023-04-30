Television finales and premieres highlight this week beginning Sunday, April 30. The season shift is bringing some new and returning series to check out. First, this week has many notable finales and premieres, so peruse our recommended list, plan your recordings, or watch in real time.
Also, check out our mini-family-friendly “animal and nature” centric series list below the week’s roundup to catch up on life-affirming and educational shows suitable to stream with an 8- or 80-year-old and thoroughly enjoy.
RIGHT NOW
Catch up on HBO Max HBO “Somebody, Somewhere”
New episodes drop on HBO at 10:30 p.m. Sundays
This poignant, funny and profoundly resonating series follows Sam (Bridget Everett), a small-town Kansan returning from the big city, now trying to reconnect and find her groove in her old hometown. Everett’s Sam is dealing with a lot, as she is served up more than her fair share of loss. Through some old and encouraging friendships, Sam rediscovers her singing chops and the joy it brings her. This return home reunited her with Joel (Jeff Hiller), who stayed in the small town yet remembered her and got Sam out of her funk through humor and heart. Sam finds joy as she reconnects with “her people” — a community of square pegs that put wind in her emotional sails. HBO said: “Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.” The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Rachel Axler, and Lisa Kron and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen, and Lennon Parham.
Sunday, April 30 ”Fatal Attraction” (Paramount+)
Paramount+ “Fatal Attraction” is a reimagined version of the Glenn Close/Michael Douglas classic psychosexual thriller. The series follows the theme of fatal attractions and “the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.” Watch with a loved one!
The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.
Sunday, April 30, 9 p.m. ”Tom Jones” (PBS)
A jolly good classic reborn: Tom Jones, played by newcomer Solly McLeod, is a “lowly born, impulsively amorous and good-hearted hero” in this series, according to Masterpiece. Will he win Sophia Western’s heart? Bonus: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)! cast as Lady Bellaston dives deliciously into the costumes, madness, and sexiness of the teleplay. This new classic romantic comedy is based on the novel by Henry Fielding. MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Monday, May 1
9 p.m.: “A Small Light
- ” (Nat Geo)
- “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
- 10 p.m.: “The Good Doctor” (ABC, finale)
Tuesday, May 2 on ABC
- 8 p.m.: “The Rookie” (finale)
- 9 p.m.: “The Rookie: Feds” (finale)
- 10 p.m.: “Will Trent” (finale)
Wednesday, May 3 ”Jewish Matchmaking” (Netflix)
The same team who brought you “Indian Matchmaking” now has “Jewish Matchmaking.” This series features singles in the U.S. and Israel as they enlist Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom and her traditional practice of shidduchim dating to help secure a soulmate.
- 8 p.m.: “The Conners” (ABC, finale)
- 8:30 p.m.: “The Goldbergs” (ABC, finale)
- 9 p.m.: “Not Dead Yet” (ABC, finale)
- 10 p.m.: “A Million Little Things” (ABC, finale)
Thursday, May 4 ”Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) rises to prominence and power. This “Bridgerton” prequel focuses on the queen’s marriage to King George and how it sparked a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. It also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), and India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (fantastic also in “Gangs of London”) portrays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest plays young King George.
- “Bupkis” (Peacock)
- “The Other Two” (HBO Max)
- 9 p.m.: “Animal Control” (Fox, finale)
- 9:30 p.m.: “Call Me Kat” (Fox, finale)
Friday, May 5 ”Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)
Now in season two (with 10 episodes) of “Taste the Nation”), Lakshmi embarks on an American culinary adventure seeking the diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Hulu said: “Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles, and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, humanity, and history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.” It kicks off in Puerto Rico, in Episode 201, ‘Ketchup or No Ketchup,’ where she visits and learns of Puerto Rico’s fight for independence by examining a controversial topic: does ketchup belong on the beloved Puerto Rican dish pasteles?”
- “The Great American Baking Show” (Roku Channel)
- “Silo” (Apple TV+)
ANIMAL AND NATURE SERIES TO STREAM FOR ALL
These shows are the antidote to the awful news cycles we are bombarded with daily. So if you need cheering up and want to learn something fun and new, watch these series:
Coming up on Idaho PTV: “Prehistoric Idaho”
Original Idaho PTV series “Prehistoric Idaho” goes back to see what the Gem State was like hundreds of millions of years ago by turning to its fossil record. Idaho PTV said in a press release: “The program looks at dinosaurs found in the state and what makes Idaho’s soil and caves unique for fossil preservation. Once more humid, and even underwater at one point, Idaho was home to creatures such as unique buzzsaw sharks and dire wolves.”
“Prehistoric Idaho” airs May 11 at 8 p.m. and May 14 at 7 p.m. on Idaho Public Television. In addition, it will be available for streaming online and through the PBS app.
Now streaming:
”The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix
This series of touching stories of how animals crave our interaction and attention will warm your heart. Some animals are true empaths, as one dog in the UK mimics an owner’s injury as he walks beside him, then acts normal when not with the injured man. Their learning ability is undeniable. These remarkable stories cover dogs to birds. Meet amazing creatures worldwide and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.
”Big Beasts,” AppleTV+
The series debuted on April 21, just in time for Earth Day, with two new episodes premiering each week until Friday, May 19.
From giant otters in South America to enormous anteaters and big cats, this series is filled with jaw-dropping footage as we travel from frigid poles to tropical rainforests and see how the captivating giants of our planet live. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston, the 10-episode series is spread across five weeks and features the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear.