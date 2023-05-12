Support Local Journalism


The writers' strike seems far away, but it will impact your coming fall television schedule.

After negotiations between the WGA and the trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell out, production ceased on some broadcast programs and streaming shows. Expect lots of reruns and more unscripted reality TV. Streamers are bursting with nostalgic TV watches of yesteryear, especially Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, FreeVee, Tubi and Prime Video that feature the golden age of TV shows like 'All In The Family," "Golden Girls, "Columbo" and so many more.

Sutton Foster Great Performances

Sutton Foster with an orchestra as part of "Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best."  
Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes performs at Miller Theater in Philadelphia for her upcoming standup comedy special, "Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer."
ICARLY

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly in "iCarly" season 3 on Paramount+. 
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch

Andrew Bustamante, a former covert CIA intelligence officer, decorated wartime military veteran and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, is part of the investigative team on "Beyond Skinwalker Ranch."
"Alone" Luke Olsen

Idaho native Luke Olsen competes in the 10th season of the History Channel's survival series "Alone," where contestants will face off in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Full Monty

"The Full Monty" eight-part series, premiering June 14 on Hulu, features the same band of brothers as the Academy Award-winning 1997 movie. 
The Righteous Gemstones

"The Righteous Gemstones" returns for its third season on HBO in June. 
The Walking Dead: Dead City

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" is the latest new series in the "Walking Dead" universe, premiering June 18.

