The writers' strike seems far away, but it will impact your coming fall television schedule.
After negotiations between the WGA and the trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell out, production ceased on some broadcast programs and streaming shows. Expect lots of reruns and more unscripted reality TV. Streamers are bursting with nostalgic TV watches of yesteryear, especially Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, FreeVee, Tubi and Prime Video that feature the golden age of TV shows like 'All In The Family," "Golden Girls, "Columbo" and so many more.
Currently, late-night shows like "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night With Seth Meyers;" CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert;" ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!;" HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Real Time With Bill Maher" are not in production.
For scripted TV, the Duffer brothers stopped production on season 5 of their award-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things." Emmy Award-winning sitcom "Abbott Elementary" and HBO's "Hacks" also stopped. So has "Cobra Kai" on Netflix. Stay tuned. Hopefully, the labor dispute will be resolved, and the writers can return to their work.
Meanwhile, there are good things still coming. Here is a bit of something for everyone:
MAY 2023 COMING ATTRACTIONS
PBS
"Great Performances"
50th Anniversary May lineup
Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings) with Great Performances:
"Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best," a revue hosted by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, showcases milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023, performed by a cast of original stars and a new generation of up-and-coming talent.
The gala concert features performances by Chita Rivera singing "All That Jazz," Sara Bareilles sharing a song from her award-winning musical "Waitress," Vanessa Williams performing "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Corbin Bleu's tap number from "Jelly's Last Jam," Donna McKechnie and Robyn Hurder's tribute to "A Chorus Line," the original "Wiz" André De Shields performing "So You Wanted To See The Wizard," and more.
Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings)
Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is an exceptional production of "Richard III" starring Danai Gurira with Tony winner Ali Stroker as Lady Anne. Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara directs this Shakespearean tragedy spotlighting one of The Bard's most unforgettable villains.
Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings)
A special encore presentation of Cole Porter's golden age musical "Anything Goes," starring Sutton Foster.
NETFLIX
"Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer"
May 23, 2023
The comic filmed this special in early February 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia. Directed by Linda Mendoza, award-winning producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. She discusses everything from the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in today's political climate. Sykes' insightful social commentary is peppered with her ferocious wit.
JUNE RECOMMENDATIONS
Paramount+
"iCARLY" [Season three]
Thursday, June 1 (first two episodes) on Paramount+
New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.
Seasons one and two of "iCARLY" can be streamed on Paramount+. In addition, all seasons stream exclusively on Paramount+.
Growing up is complicated: Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper's reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.
Miranda Cosgrove is Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.
HISTORY CHANNEL
"Beyond Skinwalker Ranch"
June 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Strange things are afoot outside the paranormally rich boundaries of Skinwalker Ranch in a new one-hour nonfiction series "Beyond Skinwalker Ranch." The producers have brought in reputable professionals working alongside "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" cast, including ranch owner Brandon Fugal; principal investigator and chief scientist Erik Bard; and astrophysicist, engineer and lead scientist Travis Taylor. Skinwalker Ranch is a unique spot in Utah but is not the only place with observable phenomena. "Beyond Skinwalker Ranch" follows a team of professionals, including a former CIA investigator, an award-winning investigative journalist and others, as they study eyewitness accounts, unpack visual evidence and conduct scientific experiments to investigate places outside of Skinwalker Ranch, including Bradshaw Ranch (Arizona), Bridgewater Triangle (Massachusetts), Rocky Mountain Ranch (Colorado) and more. In addition, this series explores other sites of unusual activity and "high strangeness" phenomena to verify and chronicle the ongoing paranormal activity.
HISTORY CHANNEL
'Alone"
Thursday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The 10th season of the History Channel's survival series "Alone" will push a new group of survivalists whose elite skills will see a fight until the last person standing wins the $500,000 cash prize. The location is in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, where territorial black bears, wolves and moose roam as the 10 survivalists will compete with each other, endure frigid temperatures and face off against some of the largest animals in North America to last for as long as they can. In addition, they get 10 survival items per person and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.
Idaho is represented by Luke Olsen, who grew up in the deserts of southern Idaho at his family's hot springs resort, Miracle Hot Springs. His parents wrote the best-selling book "Outdoor Survival Skills." Luke is the youngest of 11 children. At age 11, two of his brothers let him tag along on a sea kayaking expedition on the Sea of Cortez. He later guided 10 similar trips for the Corps of Discovery, guiding groups through primitive wilderness expeditions and solidifying his love for the sea. He is a PADI divemaster and surf instructor in Hawaii. Luke later moved to Northern California with his wife. He has a glass art business, Dichroic Images, teaches ancestral skills at Pono Outdoor and consults for several cannabis operations in Oregon and California.
FX/HULU
"The Full Monty"
Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. The premiere will include all eight episodes.
FX has brought back the characters from the iconic BAFTA-award-winning dramedy movie in an eight-part series from FX and Searchlight Television. Fast forward 25 years with the same band of brothers still living in the post-industrial city of Sheffield. The problems are real: Crumbling healthcare, underfunded education and stressed employment sectors. But, FX said the gang will be "exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."
The original movie's Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter. The cast features Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse,"= Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.
HBO
"The Righteous Gemstones" [third season]
Sunday, June 18, 10 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on Max. (HBO Max changes to Max on May 23, 2023)
Danny McBride ("Eastbound & Down") created and wrote this riotous comedy, as the first two episodes bring the Gemstones back in all their hustling glory. This profoundly flawed televangelist family's long tradition of arrogance, lies, petty behaviors, deviance, greed and phony charitable work will come with a heavy price this season. The spoiled Gemstone children take control of the church, but their lifestyle catches up as they cross paths with an extremist religious 'God and guns' cult that has them in their sights.
AMC
"The Walking Dead: Dead City"
Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET.
"The Walking Dead: Dead City," starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is the latest and anticipated new series in the "Walking Dead" universe. Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) head into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, now infested with the undead and those who have made New York City a pit of danger, anarchy and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek.