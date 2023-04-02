Support Local Journalism


‘Wild West Chronicles” on INSP tells true stories of the American West dramatized by actors portraying legendary figures of the time.

Real lives resurrected from our American past define the exciting historical docudrama series “Wild West Chronicles” on INSP, the network’s top-watched series. The series host, formidable gunslinger-turned-wordsmith Bat Masterson, regales us with actual stories dramatized by actors portraying the time’s legendary figures—with season 3 returning on April 6. The “Wild West Chronicles” creator Gary Tarpinian once again spoke to the Idaho Press exclusively about what to expect.

Wild West Chronicles 3

Annie Oakley is one of the historical people whose stories are told on the upcoming season of “Wild West Chronicles” on INSP.

INSP’s crackling good anthology series follows the legendary Bat Masterson (Jack Elliott), once a lawman who traded his sheriff’s badge for a pen to become a newspaper reporter. This lawman of the late 1800s now guides us as a New York-based reporter. Each week, Masterson gathers the true stories and shapes the subject matter with profiles of Western notables such as Annie Oakley, Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok, Bass Reeves, Butch Cassidy, Stagecoach Mary and Emmett Dalton, to name a few. Masterson gathers the facts and tells our tale, which actors reenact in authentic period costuming, arms and an on-point production design that seamlessly immerses the viewer into the moment.

Wild West Chronicles 2

One episode on the third season of “Wild West Chronicles” tells the story of Annie Oakley and how Buffalo Bill felt she was getting too big for her britches.

April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards — Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.

